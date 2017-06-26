He might be better known for driving a battered Mini or crashing McLaren F1s – but a rare Land Rover Defender owned by Rowan Atkinson is set to go under the hammer next month.

The Defender 90 Heritage is one of the special edition models launched by Land Rover at the end of the Defender’s production in 2015/16. It features Grasmere Green paintwork, a white roof, bespoke grille and HUE 166 graphics – a nod to the first pre-production Series I Land Rover made in 1947.

Just 400 examples ever left the Solihull factory with prices starting at £27,800. At the same time, Land Rover also sold the Adventure (£43,495) and Autobiography (£61,845) editions.

This particular Defender Heritage was delivered new to Atkinson on November 28, 2015, and has covered just 2,260 miles (3,637 kilometers) since then – meaning it’s offered in as-new condition. Although Atkinson’s character Mr Bean chose to drive a green Mini with a black bonnet and unique door lock, this Defender has been improved with some tasteful mods. They include an upgraded sound system, mud flaps, a tow bar and a bespoke dog guard.

The Landy has recently been given its first service at a Land Rover dealer, and will now be heading for auction at the Silverstone Classic festival held July 29-30. The auctioneers expect it’ll make between £38,000 and £45,000 (approximately $48,370 - $57,300 at the current exchange rates).







“Silverstone Auctions are very proud to offer this car with such a distinguished pedigree and which, in our opinion, represents the very best of a great British tradition. Never has there been a car that has so captured the imagination of the world,” said Silverstone Auctions managing director, Nick Whale.

“This distinctive limited edition is sure to be highly sought-after, offering buyers and collectors a slice of exclusive Land Rover history, and, with celebrity ownership by the hugely successful and admired Mr. Rowan Atkinson, this particular car has even more added appeal.”

Source: Silverstone Auctions