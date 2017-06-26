Jaguar is introducing a new 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine for a trio of its core models – the XE, XF, and F-Pace. Part of the Ingenium family, the new motor produces 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and a peak torque of 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) for “effortless acceleration.”

“We continue to broaden the range of our Ingenium engine family, giving customers more choice than ever before,” Nick Rogers, Executive Director, product engineering, comments. “Our new 300-hp gasoline engine provides the performance synonymous with Jaguar, while delivering enhanced fuel economy thanks to its state-of-the-art exhaust technology and pioneering valve train design.”







In the XE sedan, the new engine provides a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 5.5 seconds for models equipped with an all-wheel drive system. The bigger XF sedan sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.8 seconds with the new unit, while the F-Pace SUV needs 6.0 seconds to reach these numbers. Average fuel consumption stands at 41.5 MPG (6.9 l/100km) / 40 MPG (7.2 l/100km) / 37 MPG (7.7 l/100km) for the XE, XF, and F-Pace respectively.

The British manufacturer promises that, when mated to Jaguar Land-Rover’s ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, the new engine delivers “exceptionally smooth acceleration with seamless gearshifts and outstanding responses.” In the F-Pace SUV, the powertrain sends its power to all four wheels, while customers of the XE and XF can choose between either a rear- or an all-wheel-drive layouts.

Earlier this year, Jaguar introduced another new engine for its lineup, a 2.0-liter turbo gas unit with 200 hp (149 kW) and 250 hp (186 kW), with the first being available only for the XE and XF models. Also, the British manufactured added a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder biturbo diesel with 240 hp (179 kW) and a meaty 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) from 1,500 rpm. The XE also received a 3.0-liter V6 engine shared with the F-Type with 380 hp (283 kW).

Source: Jaguar Land Rover