It may look pretty much like a regular Land Rover Defender on the outside, but there are more changes than meets the eye. Pop open the hood and you’ll notice an LS3 V8 6.2-liter engine with 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts). The Corvette engine can be hooked up to a T56 six-speed manual gearbox enabling the off roader to complete the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in less than six seconds, which is impressive considering the Defender’s hefty weight.

Built by Florida-based East Coast Defender, the so-called “Honey Badger” follows the company’s previous “Project Sandstorm” project and has received more than just an engine transplant as it has been subjected to several other hardware changes. For example, there’s an upgraded transfer case with a limited slip differential, along with a Borla exhaust system providing that a raspy soundtrack you can hear in the video below.

In addition, the brake and fuel lines are now made from stainless steel and the stock wheels have been replaced by a beefy 18-inch set shod in BF Goodrich All Terrain KO2 tires. Rounding off the tweaks on the outside are the full LED front light and turn signals together with some subtle changes to the body and a rearview camera.

More updates have occurred inside the cabin where the custom Defender now boasts a full roll cage, Momo steering wheel, and Corbeau seats wrapped around in ivory leather adorned with black stitching. In charge of providing the entertainment is a Kenwood infotainment system linked to a JBL sound system packing a subwoofer for that extra bass.

Build cost? That would be a cool $159,000. Sure, that’s a lot of money, but then again this is far from being an ordinary Defender.

If you would rather buy a Defender straight from Land Rover, you’ll have to patiently wait as the next generation is not due to go on sale until sometime next year or 2019.