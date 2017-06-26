The most powerful version available has a maximum torque of 1,622 pound feet (2,200 Newton meters).

Following an investment of approximately €400 million ($447M), Mercedes-Benz is proud to introduce the all-new Tourismo RHD. It’s better than its predecessor in just about every possible way, including an important fuel consumption drop of 4.5 percent that will translate into significant savings. It was possible by installing a lighter and more aerodynamic body, which corroborated with new tech like Predictive Powertrain Control and Eco Driver Feedback, can drive down fuel consumption by as much as seven percent.

The first system is basically an anticipatory cruise control system that uses GPS to scan the road up ahead and make the necessary powertrain changes to save fuel. As for the other one, the optional Eco Driver Feedback analyzes the driving style and provides suggestions to help lower fuel consumption.

2017 Mercedes Tourismo RHD
2017 Mercedes Tourismo RHD

But the 2017 Tourismo RHD isn’t all about its green credentials as it is also the safest vehicle in its class thanks to a plethora of systems, including emergency brake assist, attention assist, and stop assist for stop & go traffic. It also boasts something called “Front Collision Guard” that aims to protect both the driver and co-driver in case of an impact.

The new system detailed in one of the videos below boasts a transverse section acting as an underride guard and behind it are crash elements able to absorb the energy in case of a collision. In the unfortunate event of a powerful frontal crash, the solid frame section upon which the steering, guard, and seat are mounted will slide backwards to lower the risks of serious injuries.

The high-decker will be available in four different model variants with three lengths and for the first time in the vehicle’s history, all of them have been engineered for both left- and right-hand-drive configurations. There are even two cockpits to choose from and these share a multifunction steering wheel, a redesigned instrument cluster, and a TFT display. One of the two cockpits, the Comfort Plus, boasts what Mercedes describes as being a “Coach Multimedia System” with all the controls for the entertainment laid out in a logical way to access a variety of functions, such as the standard navigation system and Bluetooth module.

2017 Mercedes Tourismo RHD
2017 Mercedes Tourismo RHD

It’s available with all the goodies you would ever want to have in a touring coach, including an optional router granting Wi-Fi access for those inside the spacious cabin. It has also received a newly developed air conditioning system and can be fitted with a kitchen. Buyers will be able to pick from an extensive variety of fabrics for the seat covers, curtains, and side walls, as well as from multiple flooring options and body colors (including Viper Green Metallic and Platinum Silver Metallic).

The engine lineup will include a trio of inline six-cylinder units with a displacement of 10.7 liters and available in the following flavors: 360 hp (265 kW), 394 hp (290 kW), and 428 hp (315 kW). These will be topped by a beefy new motor producing 456 hp (335 kW) and a massive 2,200 Nm (1,622 lb-ft). The most economical of the bunch is a newly added 7.7-liter inline-six with a pair of turbochargers for an output of 354 hp (260 kW) and 1,400 Nm (1,032 lb-ft). Gearbox choices will include a six-speed manual, an eight-speed automatic, and a six-speed ZF Ecolife torque-converter transmission.

Mercedes wants the new 2017 Tourismo RHD to build upon the success of its predecessor, which was sold in around 26,000 examples throughout its lengthy life cycle. 2,000 of them were delivered last year, thus giving the company a market share of approximately 20 percent.

Source: Mercedes

Be part of something big