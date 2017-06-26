Hide press release Show press release

World premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD: Mercedes-Benz presents the new version of Europe's most successful touring coach

The first completely newly developed Mercedes-Benz touring coach after nearly 20 years

Investment of around 400 million euros for the development and production of new touring coach generations

More economical: up to seven percent fuel saving and low total cost of ownership

Ideal touring coach with internet and media applications for the constantly growing long-distance bus services

Hartmut Schick, Head of Daimler Buses: "The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo is the most successful European touring coach of all time, and a key driver for the success of Daimler Buses. In order to safeguard our market leadership in this segment for the future, we have invested 400 million euros in the development and production of a completely new touring coach generation. That now makes our bestseller even more economical, comfortable and safe."

Stuttgart / Brussels – The new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD is celebrating its world premiere in Brussels today. After nearly 20 years, the high-decker touring coach (RHD) is a completely new version set to continue the long success story. The preceding model is truly a bestseller, with around 26 000 units sold since its introduction. More than 2000 units were handed over to customers in 2016 alone. This represents a market share of around 20 percent in Europe, making it Europe's most successful touring coach. The prospects for the succeeding model are also more than promising, as the new Tourismo will set standards with respect to fuel efficiency, comfort and safety in the constantly growing touring and inter-city bus market.

"The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo is the most successful European touring coach of all time, and a key driver for the success of Daimler Buses. In order to safeguard our market leadership in this segment for the future, we have invested 400 million euros in the development and production of completely new touring coach generations. This makes our bestseller even more economical, comfortable and safe," says Hartmut Schick, Head of Daimler Buses.

All-rounder for the long-distance bus sector

With its four model variants and a wide variety of powertrains and equipment, the new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo covers the wide-ranging needs of customers in the entire touring coach segment.

Hartmut Schick: "The new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo is a genuine all-rounder. Whether as a shuttle-bus, charter or long-distance bus, it offers our customers an even wider range of applications than before. This particularly pays off for the constantly growing long-distance buses services in Europe. It is especially here that bus operators increasingly rely on great operational variety and flexibility."

Daimler Buses holds a market share of over 40 percent in the constantly growing European long-distance bus services. In Germany, no less than one in two long-distance buses bear the Mercedes-Benz or Setra logo. Like its predecessor the new Tourismo RHD will be manufactured at the Turkish plant in Hoşdere near Istanbul.

Cost effectiveness: minimal costs, maximum performance

The new Tourismo particularly shows its strengths when it comes to fuel efficiency, as a minimised Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is a key buying argument in the bus sector. The new Tourismo RHD meets this criterion, thanks to a fuel consumption level that has been reduced even further: fuel consumption has been decreased by around 4.5 percent, mainly due to optimised aerodynamics and the completely redesigned, lighter body. The saving amounts to as much as seven percent when the consumption advantage of the OM 470 engine generation with efficiency package, which was introduced in summer 2016, is included. With new optional equipment items such as Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) or Eco Driver Feedback (EDF), fuel consumption and thus emissions can be reduced still further. An extensive standard equipment package and optimised service schedules also contribute to maximum cost-effectiveness for bus operators.

Safety: The safest touring coach in its category

The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD is the safest vehicle in its class. Emergency Brake Assist, Stop Assist for stop-and-go traffic, Attention Assist – just three examples of the wealth of highly developed safety engineering in the new Tourismo. Customers are able to configure the extensive safety features to suit the intended application. The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD also sets new standards in this segment when it comes to passive safety: in the event of an accident despite all safety measures, the unique Front Collision Guard (FCG) will protect the driver and co-driver in the event of a collision.

Functionality: four models, two cockpits, a high-decker made to measure

A touring coach is a capital investment for the operator, and a workplace for its driver. They both have extremely high expectations in terms of functionality. The new Tourismo RHD lives up to these expectations with its modular system. With four models in three different lengths, the high-decker model covers virtually all requirements. For the first time, all models are available with both left and right-hand drive. Operators are also able to choose between two cockpit variants. Both versions are equipped with a multifunction steering wheel and new instrument cluster with a TFT colour screen, but are different in form and function depending on the user. The Comfort Plus cockpit, for instance, is fitted with the Coach Multimedia System. It has clearly laid-out controls for the entire entertainment electronics, the navigation system included as standard and a Bluetooth module for telephone operation.

Comfort: light interior, new seating, individual appointments

The new Tourismo RHD welcomes passengers with a convenient entryway and a bright interior. With a range of different patterns for the flooring, numerous fabric options for seat covers, side walls, curtains, the underside of the luggage carrier shelves and the central ceiling panel, operators can configure the new Tourismo RHD individually. A kitchen in the interior design and a new air conditioning system additionally enhance travelling comfort for passengers. Using the optional media router for on-board WIFI, passengers will also be able to access the internet and its websites conveniently.

The new economic miracle: new power ratings and an additional engine variant now enhance the spectrum of the economical and clean, while also powerful and comfortable, drive system

Proven in-line six-cylinder unit with highly effective efficiency package

New top-of-the-range engine offers outstanding performance

New entry-level engine with impressive fuel efficiency

Three transmission variants to cover all applications and regions

Predictive Powertrain Control: anticipatory cruise control

A drive system that comes from a single source, with perfectly matched components, ensures maximum fuel efficiency and exceptional economy in the new Tourismo RHD. Engine, transmission and rear axle all bear the Mercedes star. The only exception to this rule is provided by the right-hand-drive models, which feature a torque-converter automatic transmission. Additional engine and output variants significantly enhance the spectrum of the new Tourismo RHD. They add up together with the excellent aerodynamics of the new Tourismo RHD and sophisticated assistance systems such as Predictive Powertrain Control and Eco Driver Feedback to reveal the new Tourismo as the new economic miracle among high-deck touring coaches.

Proven in-line six-cylinder unit with highly effective efficiency package

The entry-level engine in the new Tourismo RHD was a tried and tested feature of the previous model: the turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Mercedes-Benz OM 470 with a displacement of 10.7 l shines out with a technical package that comprises common rail direct injection with the unique and flexible high-pressure injection system X-Pulse, charge air cooling, exhaust gas recirculation and SCR technology. The engine is therefore able to offer a convincing blend of fuel efficiency, powerful acceleration, smooth running and reliability. Detailed further development involving an extensive package of efficiency measures to create a new generation in 2016 brought improvements in all these areas.

Buyers have been able to benefit since then from an even more consumption-optimised version of this state-of-the-art engine. With a higher maximum injection pressure, increased compression, a redesigned combustion chamber, a patented exhaust gas recirculation process with reduced recirculation, asymmetric injection and a new turbocharger, built in-house, what we have here is a whole bundle of measures that add up to reduce further the already advantageous fuel consumption. At the same time the complexity of the engine design has been reduced by a fixed turbine geometry for the turbocharger, the omission of wastegate valve and boost pressure control, plus the elimination of the EGR sensor and EGR control, thereby also increasing its robustness.

New top-of-the-range engine offers outstanding performance

With the change of model, Mercedes-Benz is now adding a new top-of-the-range engine to expand the output spectrum for the Tourismo RHD. The three familiar output categories of the in-line six-cylinder unit, with 265 kW (360 hp), 290 kW (394 hp) and 315 kW (428 hp), have now been topped by a variant with an output of 335 kW (456 hp) and a particularly powerful peak torque of 2200 Nm.

The bare facts of output and torque of this new variant already give an indication of its outstanding performance. With a specific output of 31.4 kW per litre of displacement (42.7 hp/l) and a specific torque of 206 Nm/l, the OM 470 is one of the most powerful engines in its size category, making it the obvious choice for customers seeking that combination of exceptional performance and outstanding economic efficiency.

New entry-level engine with impressive fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz is also extending its engine portfolio for the Tourismo RHD at the other end of the scale. The key word in this case is downsizing: the new addition to the high-decker's engine range is the super-compact in-line six-cylinder Mercedes-Benz OM 936, with a displacement of 7.7 l, which can be fitted as an option. Courtesy of two-stage turbocharging, the engine achieves an output of 260 kW (354 hp) and a peak torque of 1400 Nm, thus proving itself remarkably powerful. The engine with this power level has already proved its capability in the compact Tourismo K, the inter-city bus Mercedes-Benz Intouro and even in the mighty Citaro G articulated bus, so now it's the turn of the high-deck touring coach.

The new compact engine is available for both two-axle variants of the Tourismo RHD. It is the ideal solution for situations where exceptional economy in terms of fuel consumption is sought in conjunction with maximum payload for a full complement of seats in topographically less challenging environments. Examples for this might include shuttle vehicles, buses for combined excursion and regular-service use, or countries and regions with traditionally lower performance requirements.

Two engines with a total of five output ratings

The exceptionally broad engine portfolio for the new Tourismo RHD therefore comprises two in-line six-cylinder engines with altogether five output ratings:

- OM 936, displacement 7.7 l, output 260 kW (354 hp), torque 1400 Nm

- OM 470, displacement 10.7 l, output 265 kW (360 hp), torque 1700 Nm

- OM 470, displacement 10.7 l, output 290 kW (394 hp), torque 1900 Nm

- OM 470, displacement 10.7 l, output 315 kW (428 hp), torque 2100 Nm

- OM 470, displacement 10.7 l, output 335 kW (456 hp), torque 2200 Nm

All engines meet the Euro VI emission standard. The basis for the emission control system is provided by SCR technology with AdBlue injection. The tank system for diesel fuel is positioned behind the front axle and is the same on all models. The double tank has a capacity of 480 l, can be filled from either side and, in conjunction with the low fuel consumption of the new Tourismo RHD gives the coach an excellent range. The tank for AdBlue is located on the right-hand side behind the front axle and has a capacity of 40 l.

Three transmission variants to cover all applications and regions

The transfer of power is undertaken as standard by a six-speed Mercedes-Benz manual transmission via a practical joystick lever in the cockpit. The transmissions are proven units adopted from the previous model series.

The same is true of the optional fully automated eight-speed Mercedes-Benz GO 250-8 PowerShift transmission. This is available for all engine variants, including the compact Mercedes-Benz OM 936. With its progressive stepping, the transmission is precisely configured for use in buses and coaches. Changes of gear are undertaken both quickly and comfortably. A crawler mode allows delicate manoeuvring using the brake pedal alone as with an automatic transmission with torque converter. The fully automated transmission is controlled in the Tourismo for the first time via a space-saving and intuitively operated steering column switch. This has already been used in other Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Manual intervention during driving is not normally necessary, which means that the driver can keep both hands on the wheel.

Power is transferred fully to the proven Mercedes-Benz RO440 hypoid rear axle. This is extremely durable, as an axle designed specifically for buses it is particularly smooth running, and is both exceptionally efficient and fuel-saving in operation. As a way of catering to the specific area of deployment for an individual coach, operators can choose between two transmission ratios. These are configured for either maximum fuel efficiency or for traction.

For the right-hand-drive variants Mercedes-Benz has taken a different approach. As the operators in such countries tend to prefer automatic transmissions, the fully automatic eight-speed Mercedes-Benz GO 250-8 PowerShift bus transmission is fitted as standard in all vehicle variants. The right-hand-drive variants can also be equipped as an option with the six-speed ZF Ecolife torque-converter transmission.

Predictive Powertrain Control: anticipatory cruise control

Even lower fuel consumption, even more relaxed driving: the fully automated eight-speed Mercedes-Benz GO 250-8 PowerShift transmission finds its ideal companion in the optional driver assistance system Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC), a combination that improves efficiency still further. This anticipatory cruise control system is now available for the first time for the Tourismo RHD. PPC accesses the topographical data of virtually 100 percent of the motorways, trunk and main roads in Europe. Via GPS, PPC can at all times detect the current position of the coach and the route ahead with its height profile. On the basis of this data, the current speed plus the specified speed, the present vehicle mass plus information on the engine output, torque and transmission, PPC not only controls the speed but also intervenes in the transmission and selects the appropriate gear.

PPC accelerates before steep inclines, selects the right gear in an anticipatory fashion when going uphill, reduces power before hilltops and, within the permitted speed range, allows the touring coach to freewheel on downhill gradients with light peak engine revs. In so doing PPC also uses EcoRoll technology: in cases where this is worthwhile, the technology selects the transmission's neutral setting and thus allows the touring coach to freewheel for longer in a consumption-saving manner without any drag losses. The technology then smoothly selects and applies the appropriate gear.

In short, with this tactic, and as tests have shown, PPC drives as considerately as an excellent coach driver. It does so with the utmost attention, around the clock, without any loss of stamina and with a perfect knowledge of virtually all the trunk roads in Europe.

The anticipatory cruise control system Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) can save as much as four percent fuel in a coach. Depending on topography, PPC can however also reduce consumption significantly further.

Costs under control: the new Tourismo RHD - the economic miracle

However, it's not only the fuel costs that companies have better under control than ever with the new Tourismo RHD. Other factors, too, can help reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Long maintenance intervals, for instance, are just one important aspect of excellent economic efficiency. For the new Tourismo RHD, for example, long oil change intervals of up to 120 000 km can be achieved. Such intervals have a direct impact on costs, while also preventing unnecessary time off the road. This is a particularly significant factor where high mileage is accumulated, for example in use on long-distance routes.

The previous model was already known for its economic efficiency, but Mercedes-Benz has now taken this quality to new heights. Taking all cost-reduction measures together, the new Tourismo RHD is revealed as an economic miracle among high-deck touring coaches. The further significantly reduced fuel costs and long maintenance intervals are backed up by optimised rates for maintenance and service contracts.

Translated into monthly costs, its more favourable fuel consumption means that operators of a new Tourismo RHD will start to benefit about halfway through each month from lower costs compared with the previous model. Taking TCO including capital costs into consideration, operators of the new touring coach will find themselves better off to the tune of a double-digit figure in euros each month compared with the previous model. This on top of the established benefits such as the Europe-wide close network of bus-specific service outlets, the use of certified genuine parts, an exemplary replacement part supply service, training for drivers and workshop employees and, not least, once again the expectation of a high resale value.

Eco Driver Feedback gives drivers tips on driving style

But that's not all. Eco Driver Feedback is another assistance system, available as an option, that is there to support the driver. It assesses a driver's personal driving style according to numerous parameters, then provides individual feedback to the driver, along with suggestions. It is like having a virtual co-driver along for the ride, who advocates an economical driving style.

Costs under control with the Fleetboard Bus telematics system

Another virtual co-driver carries the name Fleetboard Bus. The new Tourismo RHD includes the telematics platform TP4 and comes prepared for use of the telematics system. Assuming the corresponding agreements between the bus operator and the service brand Omniplus, the Tourismo RHD therefore benefits, for example, from services such as 24h Service with telediagnosis - an important example of the advantages that come with connectivity.

State-of-the-art assistance systems and the ultimate in active and passive safety – there is no safer touring coach in this segment than the new Tourismo RHD

Emergency braking system Active Brake Assist 3: early full brake application when approaching obstacles

Stop/Start Assist provides automatic assistance in queuing traffic

Attention Assist counters drowsiness, Docking Lights help with manoeuvring

Front Collision Guard provides effective protection for driver and front-seat occupant

The strong annular frame construction complies with rollover regulation UN ECE R66.02

Mercedes-Benz and safety – the two are inseparably linked. Every bus or coach built by Mercedes-Benz offers the ultimate in safety for its passengers, its driver and for other road users. The key objective in all this is the active prevention of accidents. Should an accident nevertheless occur, its consequences will be kept to a minimum. The Mercedes-Benz integral safety concept was developed with all this in mind. For the new Tourismo RHD the consequence of this work is that there is no safer coach in its segment.

The holistic approach to safety – the integral safety concept

The integral safety concept for Mercedes-Benz buses and coaches involves a holistic approach and is made up of a number of separate modules. The fundamental starting point is a comfortable and safe suspension offering outstanding handling, coupled with an exemplary cockpit for the driver with maximum operating comfort and an exceptional level of driver-fitness safety. Whether we're talking about the ergonomically perfect dashboard, a comfortable, multi-way adjustable seat or a mirror system that is second to none - the new Tourismo RHD is driver-oriented and therefore safety-oriented through and through. Assistance systems provide the driver with further support. Passive safety systems ensure maximum protection should, despite everything, an accident occur. Flanking measures for the Tourismo RHD include driver safety training, conscientious maintenance and the use of certified genuine parts.

Emergency braking system Active Brake Assist 3: early full brake application when approaching obstacles

The new Tourismo RHD comes equipped as standard with an Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS). The basis for AEBS is provided by a radar sensor with a range of 200 metres. Within this distance the sensor constantly monitors the gap to vehicles ahead and uses this to calculate the relative speed. The radar sensor also calculates the distance to stationary obstacles. If a situation becomes so critical that an accident appears unavoidable unless conditions change, and the driver shows no sign of reacting, automatic emergency braking will be triggered. In the meantime a series of alerts give the driver the opportunity to intervene actively to prevent an accident. The driver remains in charge at all times and can intervene to override the system. AEBS considerably reduces the risk of a rear-end collision.

Mercedes-Benz can equip the new Tourismo RHD as an option with Active Brake Assist 3 (ABA 3). The crucial difference to AEBS lies in its enhanced functionality: with ABA 3, the braking intervention for stationary obstacles occurs sooner, which also means earlier emergency braking. ABA 3 is therefore not only able to reduce the speed in the event of an imminent collision with a stationary obstacle, but can apply full emergency braking to bring the vehicle to a stop to actively prevent an accident - within the limits of physics - for example when the coach encounters an unexpected tailback.

The popular option of adaptive cruise control comes as standard with Active Brake Assist 3. Indeed, its radar sensor provides the basis for ABA 3. When adaptive cruise control detects a slower vehicle travelling ahead, it automatically brakes the coach until a speed-dependent distance preset by the driver has been reached. The system then constantly maintains this distance.

Stop/Start Assist provides automatic assistance in queuing traffic

Adaptive cruise control combined with the additional Stop/Start Assist function supports the driver in traffic jams or as traffic continues to slow down. Whereas adaptive cruise control operates in a speed range from 15 km/h to 100 km/h, the additional function extends that from 0 km/h to 100 km/h. If the vehicle is at a standstill for no longer than two seconds, the distance controller remains active even in slow-moving traffic below 15 km/h and will take the coach from a standstill back to the previously specified speed. If this two-second period is exceeded, the driver can reactivate adaptive cruise control by gently tapping the accelerator pedal or using the appropriate cruise control button on the steering wheel keypad. Steady braking and acceleration boost ride comfort for passengers and reduce the strain on the driver.

Attention Assist counters drowsiness, Docking Lights help with manoeuvring

In addition to the Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), the new Tourismo RHD is equipped as standard with a whole range of assistance and safety systems designed to prevent an accident. Already long a standard feature of the Tourismo RHD are the anti-lock braking system (ABS), acceleration skid control (ASR), the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Lane Assistant (SPA) and the Electronic Braking System (EBS) including Brake Assist (BAS) and Continuous Braking Limiter (DBL).

Making its debut now in the Tourismo RHD is Attention Assist. This drowsiness detection system gives the driver early warning of possible fatigue. It uses steering and braking activity as well as speed to establish the driver's physiological condition. If Attention Assist detects incipient fatigue, it vibrates the driver's seat in warning.

The new optional Docking Lights help focus the driver's attention by providing surround lighting during tricky manoeuvring. Positioned on each side of the vehicle in front of the rear axle, they serve to illuminate the area behind the coach and provide useful assistance at night, for example when manoeuvring through entrances or on car parks.

Good light brings safety. Which is why the new Tourismo RHD features powerful H7 halogen headlamps as standard. Even more powerful bi-xenon headlamps can be supplied as an option. The indicators and daytime running lamps are both integrated into the headlamp housings. The standard specification also includes fog lamps, to which a cornering light function can be added as an option. Many of the lights feature LED technology, for example the rear and side indicators, the positioning lights or the optional tracking lamps.

A multitude of individual safety features

Mercedes-Benz will equip the high-decker as an option with a rain and light sensor. Its diodes are used to identify rain or spray and their intensity, oncoming lights, ambient light and tunnels, so allowing it automatically to switch the driving lights and the windscreen wipers on or off, adjusting the latter's speed as necessary.

A reversing camera helps the driver during manoeuvring. This now monitors a wider vertical and horizontal angle, making it even more useful than ever.

The automatic tyre pressure monitoring system (TPM) issues a warning of the tyre pressure deviates from what it should be. Sensors are used to calculate the pressures of each tyre precisely, which are then shown clearly in the dashboard display. In this way the driver can see the exact tyre pressure for each separate tyre and, if necessary, adjust it at the next stop. Correct tyre pressures reduce wear on the tyres and can prevent tyre damage, while they can also have a positive impact on consumption and emissions.

Front Collision Guard provides effective protection for driver and front-seat occupant

Should, despite all the assistance systems, an accident occur, passengers and drivers in the new Tourismo RHD are nevertheless optimally protected. The highlight of the passive safety features is the patented Front Collision Guard (FCG), which provides effective protection for the driver and front-seat occupant in the event of a frontal impact.

FCG consists of a complex safety system. Its components include a transverse section which acts as an underride guard to protect other road users in the event of an accident. Behind this section is a structure consisting of crash elements, which absorb energy in a predetermined manner in the event of an impact. In addition, the driver's area including the steering, pedals and seat is mounted on a solid frame section that can slide backwards in its entirety in the event of a serious frontal impact, thereby increasing the driver's survival space by several crucial centimetres.

The annular frame design meets structural rigidity requirements in accordance with UN-ECE R66.02

Should, despite all safety measures, the high-deck model tip over onto its side or even roll down an embankment, the all-encompassing annular frame structure of the new Tourismo RHD provides the best possible protection and maximum survival space. This annular frame technology is the prerequisite for the coach's strong and yet lightweight shell. The high-decker meets the forthcoming requirements for structural rigidity as defined in the regulation UN ECE R66.02. Guidelines for Rescue Services simplify access to the interior after an accident for the emergency services.

Last, but by no means least, the standard equipment of all Mercedes-Benz buses and coaches includes a fire alarm system with a detection function that monitors the engine compartment. In addition, smoke alarms for the luggage compartment and toilet are available, as is an extinguishing system for the engine compartment.