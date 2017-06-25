Despite the fact the new Stinger isn’t available just yet in most parts of the world, Kia is already talking about potential future iterations of its desirable liftback. Albert Biermann, the man responsible for the automaker’s performance models, has revealed in an interview with Motoring the model hasn’t been taken to the maximum as there could be something to position above the current GT range topper: “The car technically has more potential no doubt.”

However, it’s too early in the game to introduce what he described as a “GTR or something” because Kia first has to know how the current versions of the Stinger will perform in terms of sales. Biermann went on to specify the company also needs to identify the model’s customer base and only after that it will make up its mind whether there should be an even hotter derivative.

For the time being, the Stinger GT – which is Kia’s fastest-accelerating car ever – will remain the flagship version. It will be available in the United States before the end of the year in both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions with a biturbo 3.3-liter V6 engine producing 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque. It will be enough muscle for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and a maximum speed estimated at 167 mph (270 kph).

In related news, Biermann admitted Kia might spice up its portfolio of GT-badged cars with additional models, such as a Picanto GT to go after the likes of Volkswagen up! GTI due in 2018. Further down the line once these GT models will become more established within the brand, a beefier GTR or something to that effect could come into play. The Stinger will likely be the one to lead the way.

Pricing details for the U.S.-spec Stinger have not been disclosed, but Kia has announced the model is going to provide good value for money. We’ll have to wait a little bit more to find out what that actually means.

Source: Motoring