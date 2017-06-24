Volkswagen unveiled the not-for-America Polo only a week ago, but already the supermini has been subjected by a car enthusiast with Photoshop know-how to some drastic changes. X-Tomi Design decided to turn the hot GTI into a true pocket rocket by giving it the full-on R treatment with a more aggressive front bumper derived from the Golf R facelift.

The ride height was dropped by a few inches and the stock wheels have been replaced by a 20-inch Rosario set finished in Dark Graphite borrowed from the Arteon. Just about the same theme has been applied onto the side mirrors while the brake calipers have been color-coordinated with the blue body. There’s no render of the derrière at this point, but that’s where we should find a meaner rear bumper hosting a quad exhaust system as it’s the case with its bigger brother.

While it’s too soon to say whether VW will give the sixth-gen Polo an P performance version, there is a chance it might happen considering the previous model did spawn a limited-run Polo R WRC Street. Pictured above, the special edition came out late 2012 with the Golf GTI’s turbocharged 2.0-liter engine packing a 217-hp punch, thus making it more powerful than the new 200-hp Polo GTI. It was enough hot hatch muscle for a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.4 seconds and an impressive top speed of 151 mph (243 kph).

As far as the other render is concerned, there are virtually zero chances of happening in the real world where sales of convertibles have been declining in recent years. The Golf droptop was phased out towards the end of 2016 due to a lack of demand, so it seems highly unlikely the smaller Polo will lose its roof. But in a world where the Evoque Convertible exists, one can never be too sure about something.

While the R is a definite maybe and the Cabriolet is most likely a no-go, VW will expand its subcompact offerings by coming out with a small crossover based on the Polo. In addition, some parts of the world will also get the Polo Virtus, basically a sedan version of the popular hatchback.

Renders: X-Tomi Design (1, 2)