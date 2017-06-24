Launched in 2012 and facelifted three years later, the Avalon is Toyota’s biggest sedan on sale today in the United States where a prototype of the all-new model has been spotted in the company of the current car and a Kia Optima. The mid-cycle refresh for the fourth gen spruced up the design and it seems its successor likely coming for the 2019MY will kick things up a notch even further in the design department.

There’s a lot of camouflage all over the place, but even so we manage to get an idea of the new styling direction set to bring a sharper-looking body and sleeker LED headlights. The front grille appears to be very small at a first glance, but that’s only because of the camo trick. Look closer and you’ll see the Avalon’s big mouth peeking through the disguise. As a matter of fact, the lower grille actually appears to be even wider than before.

The first change you are probably going to notice while looking at the side profile will be the repositioning of the mirrors, which are now sitting lower on the doors rather than next to the A-pillar like on the current gen. Things get more interesting at the back where the prototype had a trunk lid spoiler and quad exhaust tips, though we have a feeling two of them might have been fake. We can also catch a glimpse of the curved taillight brake graphics and the reverse lights on the trunk.

We’re curious to find out what is going on inside the cabin, but for the moment spy shots are only showing the redesigned body. The Avalon might become a bit more spacious, but not necessarily because of a bump in size. Better packaging brought by the new underpinnings could make the large sedan even more roomier.

In regards to what those new underpinnings might be, the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) will likely serve as foundation for the overhauled Avalon. Already used on a number of new models – including the 2018 Camry – the flexible platform will also be the basis for the next Corolla.

Considering the test vehicle had the production body and lights, it means Toyota is already in the advanced testing phase. We’re expecting to see the Avalon at a major auto show next year in the U.S. before going on sale as a 2019MY.

