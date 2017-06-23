If you’re looking to pick up a handsome SUV of the Italian variety, few offerings are more enticing than the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. We should know, we've driven it. But with any new vehicle, especially one with luxury credentials, there typically comes a premium. In this case, the Stelvio has a starting price of $41,995, making it a just bit pricier than more outdated competitors like the BMW X3 ($40,050), and Audi Q5 ($40,900).

Fully optioned, the Stelvio will set you back a reasonable $56,540. The company pushed live its configurator just a few days ago. Some of the pricier add-ons include a $950 8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation, a $,1350 dual-pane sunroof, and a Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package worth $1,500. The most expensive option of all, surprisingly, comes on the exterior.

A Rosso Competizione or Trofeo White exterior finish will set you back a whopping $2,200. Only two paint colors come standard, Alfa White and Alfa Red, while the other seven paint options are an extra $600 on top of the original asking price.







Two wheel options are available – either the standard 20-inch Sport Aluminum fitments, or a set of 19-inch Dark 5-Hole options. Both of them come at no added cost. Three different interior color options can be had, black and red, black and chocolate, and black-on-black, all of which also available at no extra cost.

The 2.0-liter inline-four turbocharged engine comes standard, naturally, producing 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 306 pound-feet (414 Newton-meters) of torque, while returning as much 28 miles-per-gallon highway. All models, no matter the trim, come standard with all-wheel drive.

Alfa Romeo hasn’t released the configurator for its high-end Quadrifoglio model just yet, but expect pricing to exceed well beyond this. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio comes with a 505-hp (376-kW) 2.9-liter turbocharged engine.

