Chevrolet is still going to great lengths to hide its new Silverado 1500 pickup, but the latest spy shots confirm a new diesel option will likely be available. Aside from the telltale green filler handle, the fuel door sports a tag that says “Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel Only.”

Does that mean the half-ton truck will get the meaty 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel V8 currently found in the bigger HD models? Probably not – the rumor mill says a Navistar 3.0-liter inline-six could be in the works, or possibly a 4.5-liter V6. Yet another rumor points to the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel currently powering the mid-size Colorado, tweaked to produce a bit more grunt to deal with the Silverado’s mass.

On that front, General Motors is expected to make thorough use of aluminum in the new Silverado to save weight. That might include an aluminum bed, though recent reports suggest the manufacturer will retain a steel bed in at least some applications. A weight reduction, coupled with new diesel options and a possible turbocharged V6 gasoline engine would certainly help in the fuel economy department. A 10-speed automatic is likely to appear as well, which could further help the pickup be frugal at the fuel pump.

GM would love to find a way to spur excitement for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. Both models have experienced declining sales through 2017, while Ford’s segment-leading F-Series has grown steadily. In March Chevrolet lost its second-place spot to Ram for the first time in pretty much forever, so GM's next-generation pickup can't arrive soon enough.

We will likely see the new Silverado debut next year as a 2019 model.

Source: Automedia