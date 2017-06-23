More than 6,000 miles of on-track testing.

Packed with a powerful 3.3-liter biturbo V6 good for as much as 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts), the new Kia Stinger puts itself squarely in competition with offerings from BMW and Mercedes. In an effort to further verify those sporty credentials, the company took its new sports sedan where all good sports sedans go to prove their worth: the Nurburgring.

The Stinger endured a punishing 480 laps and more than 6,200 miles (10,000 kilometers) of Nurburgring testing in a span of just a few weeks. The diesel-powered Stinger, meanwhile, racked up another 12,400 miles (20,000 kilometers) on the Green Hell. Designers and engineers worked together to ensure that both cars were as performance oriented as they were aerodynamically inclined.

Kia Stinger Nurburgring


 "The new Kia GT is a true gran turismo, a car for spirited long-distance driving," said Gregory Guillaume, Kia Motors Europe’s Chief Designer. "It’s not about outright power, hard-edged dynamics and brutal styling all at the expense of luxury, comfort and grace. The new GT has nothing to do with being the first to arrive at the destination – this car is all about the journey. It’s about passion."

After nearly four weeks of Nurburgring testing, a number of subtle revisions were made to the aerodynamics to improve air flow over the car. The front bodywork was angled more towards the rear, and the "gills" behind the front wheel arches were introduced. A slight "ducktail" spoiler helped reduce lift and increase stability at high speed, while some minor adjustments were made to the suspension. 


The Kia GT4 Stinger with the aforementioned 3.3-liter biturbo V6 is good for a 0-62 mile-per-hour (100 kilometers per hour) sprint of just 4.9 seconds. The base 2.0-liter inline-four produces 255 hp (190 kW), which allows it to sprint to 60 mph (96 kmh) in about 6.0 seconds. The Kia Stinger goes on sale later this year.

Source: Kia

