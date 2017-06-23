Little by little, the pieces of the 2018 Megane RS puzzle are falling into place as Renault has decided to release additional details about its new hot hatch. As if the “4CONTROL” badge on the B-pillar of the prototype spotted earlier this week wasn’t obvious enough, the latest official news come to confirm the compact five-door-only performance model from Renaultsport will be blessed with four-wheel steering.

The automatic-only GT warm hatch already has that, but the French automaker says the 4WS setup will be further tweaked to better suit the highly anticipated range topper in the Megane family:

“Renault Sport engineers have specifically calibrated the system to take the car’s performance to new limits thanks to exceptional agility and cornering stability at higher speeds.”

In addition, the all-new Megane RS will come with a choice of either a Sport or a Cup Chassis. The former will provide the optimal balance between a track car and one set up to be comfortable on public roads. As for the latter, it will feature a stiffer suspension setup and other upgrades to turn it into the ultimate track machine.

There’s still no info about what will reside underneath the hood, but whatever it will be, expect it to churn somewhere in the region of 300 horsepower. All that punch will be channeled to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic – both already confirmed for quite some time by Renault.

As a reminder, the new Megane RS will be revealed in full on September 12. To ease the wait, Renault will probably come out with even more teasers in the months to come and most likely our spy photographers are going to send us even more images with prototypes conducting final testing.

Source: Renault