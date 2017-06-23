Having introduced the next-gen Polo, Volkswagen is currently gearing up to unveil the rest of its new products pinned for a 2017 premiere. Some of the most important models would have to be the T-Roc, Jetta, Virtus (Polo Sedan), and this — the Touareg. Since today is Friday, Motor1 Italy / OmniAuto.it has cranked up Photoshop to try and see into the somewhat predictable near future of Wolfsburg’s brand new luxury SUV.

Sharing the platform with the more upmarket Audi Q7, the third generation Touareg is expected to get just about the same headlight + front grille treatment as the sleek new Arteon flagship model. The latter was previewed by the Sport Coupe Concept GTE that had the same look shared to same extent with the T-Prime Concept GTE, which was basically a teaser for the new Touareg.

The front fascia will likely represent the most significant styling change over its predecessor, while the rest of the exterior design is going to be evolutionary. More in-depth modifications will occur inside the cabin where the current Touareg is showing its age: seven years old. VW will make up for last time by giving its posh SUV an all-digital dash, bigger touchscreen for the infotainment system with gesture control, and the company’s latest crop of safety and assistance tech seen in the Arteon.

The cabin itself will be more spacious as a result of the vehicle’s increased footprint and also thanks to the clever packaging brought by the MLB Evo platform, which should bring along a healthy weight loss. We don’t need a crystal ball to figure out the engine lineup as the bread and butter in Europe will be the 3.0-liter TDI V6 while in the United States there are only going to be gasoline engines, for obvious reasons.

VW has admitted it’s working on a turbocharged six-cylinder engine for the Arteon and the Atlas, so there’s a good chance it will end up in the Touareg as well at some point in the future. Meanwhile, the VR6 will likely power the U.S.-spec Touareg. There should also be a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter TSI for some markets, as well as a plug-in hybrid version carrying the “GTE” suffix. All-wheel drive and an automatic transmission are expected to be standard across the range.

Production of the all-new Touareg is slated to commence in November at the factory in Bratislava, Slovakia. It’s probably a safe bet to assume we will see it at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September or even a few weeks sooner on the World Wide Web.

Render: OmniAuto.it