Hide press release Show press release

SUBARU OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES PRICING ON REFRESHED 2018 LEGACY AND OUTBACK MODELS

June 22, 2017



Legacy Remains Only Midsize Sedan with Standard All-Wheel Drive

New, more dynamic, styling with updated front and rear fascias

Both vehicles gain a more refined interior

Improved driving dynamics and a quieter cabin for both model lines



Cherry Hill, N.J. - Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2018 Outback and Legacy lines. The company reported its 66th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases on June 1st. These 2018 models will arrive into retailers this Summer.



In one of the industry’s most competitive segments, the midsize Legacy sedan remains the only model to come standard with All-Wheel Drive. The combination of Subaru’s acclaimed Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and standard Active Torque Vectoring give Legacy confident grip in all weather conditions. The 2018 Legacy 2.5i, featuring a 175-horsepower 2.5-liter Boxer engine and standard Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode and paddle shifters, has a starting MSRP of $22,195.



This mid cycle refresh brings significant styling updates to the exterior and interior. Styling enhancements include changes to the front fascia, grille, side mirrors, and rear bumper design. The interior has also been refined to elevate Legacy’s appeal. Also new is an available Titanium Gray interior color option.



The Legacy line gains additional safety features for 2018. A new system automatically locks the doors at 12.5mph and unlocks when the vehicle is placed in park and driver’s door is opened. As an added measure, the system will unlock the doors in the event of airbag deployment. The cabin is now quieter and includes upgrades such as acoustic insulated side glass in front doors and insulated rear wheel well liners. A tire pressure monitoring system that displays individual wheel pressure is also standard.



The well-equipped 2018 Legacy 2.5i Premium begins at $24,295 with upgrades including new 17-in. alloy wheels, 8.0” SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia Plus System as well as STARLINK Connected Services. The All-Weather Package (Heated Front Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), dual zone automatic climate control system, 10-way Power Driver’s Seat includes Power Lumbar Support for increased driver comfort. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching detail are new for 2018 Legacy. Additional standard upgrades on 2018 Premium trims are Auto Up/Auto Down Driver’s and Front Passenger Window with Anti-Pinch Protection, illuminated overhead console and front door pull handles and new more aerodynamic side mirrors. 2018 Legacy Premium models offer an updated EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology option package which now includes 8.0” Multimedia Navigation System, Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. LED Fog Lights are also standard on Premium models with EyeSight. Additionally, EyeSight-equipped models have optional exterior body color foldable mirrors with integrated turn signals. Auto-Dimming Rear View Compass Mirror with Homelink® is included with Power Moonroof Package.



The Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport features exclusive unique two-tone cloth interior with blue accent stitching and carbon fiber finish patterned trim. The 18-in. sport-styled wheels, sport-type front grille, body color with chrome-accent rocker trim and newly designed foldable mirrors with integrated turn signals further emphasize the sleek look of this trim. New for 2018 Sport is a body color trunk spoiler, LED fog lights, new 3-spoke design leather-wrapped steering wheel with blue stitching and Auto-Dimming Rear View Compass Mirror with Homelink. The Legacy 2.5i Sport starts at $26,345 and is available with EyeSight and navigation and a suite of accompanying safety features like Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking.



The Legacy 2.5i features a new STARLINK 6.5” Multimedia with today’s most in-demand user technologies, including: 6.5-in. single-touch gesture display; Smartphone integration featuring Android Auto™, Apple Carplay™, Aha™ and Pandora®; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; a USB port and auxiliary input jack.



Premium, Sport, and Limited trims have a standard STARLINK 8.0” Multimedia Plus with a high-resolution 8-in. LCD screen featuring multi-touch gesture controls, Android Auto™, Apple Carplay™ and STARLINK Cloud App integration, Bluetooth hands-free phone, SMS text messaging and audio streaming connectivity, voice activated controls, single-disc CD player, AM/FM stereo with HD Radio® and dual USB ports for front and rear passengers.



Beginning at $29,095, the Legacy 2.5i Limited adds perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, Power Moonroof, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, heated rear seat backs and cushions as part of the All-Weather Package, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, 10-way Power Driver’s seat with two position memory and Power Lumbar Support. Additionally, the Limited has 4-way Power Front Passenger seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, body color foldable side mirrors with integrated turn signals and Auto Dimming Rear View Compass Mirror with Homelink and Stablex Suspension. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard on Limited models.



Legacy Limited trim with optional EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology comes equipped High Beam Assist and Steering Responsive Headlights as well as Reverse Automatic Braking. There is also an available 8.0" Multimedia Navigation System that includes STARLINK Connected Services. LED low and High beam headlights with Automatic Height Adjustment Control are new features for 2018 on 2.5i Legacy Limited equipped with EyeSight.



The Legacy 3.6R Limited is the top of the line model utilizing a 256 horsepower, 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder BOXER engine mated to a high torque CVT with steering wheel paddle-shift control switches and 6-speed manual shift mode. Steering Responsive Headlights, Automatic LED Low and High Beam Height Adjustment Control for the LED headlights and stainless steel exhaust tip surrounds are all standard on 3.6R Limiteds. Well-equipped Legacy 3.6R Limited models start at $31,945.



2018 SUBARU OUTBACK

The fifth-generation Subaru Outback continues as a segment leader after more than 20 years. Equipped as standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, generous 8.7-in. ground clearance, X-Mode, Hill Descent Control and Hill Holder, the roomy Outback is a master of outdoors-oriented activities and everyday family hauling.



Offered in four trim levels, starting with an MSRP of $25,895, Outback comes standard with a 175 horsepower, 2.5-liter Boxer engine and Lineartronic CVT with manual mode and paddle shifters, as well as standard 17” Alloy wheels. The 2018 models debut newly designed front and rear bumpers and new grille design. In addition, the Outbacks have new headlights and door mirrors with improved aerodynamics and reduced wind noise. New for 2018, a new safety system automatically locks the doors at 12.5mph and unlocks when the vehicle is placed in park and driver’s door is opened. The system will also automatically unlock all doors in the event of airbag deployment. Standard features for all trim levels include sound insulation glass on front doors, insulated rear wheel well liners, and a tire pressure monitoring system with individual wheel pressure display.



The Outback 2.5i models feature an upgraded STARLINK 6.5” Multimedia System with 6.5-in. single-touch gesture display, smartphone integration featuring Android Auto™, Apple Carplay™, Aha™ and Pandora® and Off Delay Operation as well as redesigned black foldable exterior mirrors and Driver’s Power Window with Off Delay Operation.



Priced from $27,995, Premium trim adds the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper De-Icer), dual zone automatic climate control system, 10-way power driver’s seat which includes Power Lumbar Support, new 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching, instrument panel with LCD color display, auto up/down front windows, illuminated overhead console and front door pull handles and new foldable body-color side mirrors. Premium trim models offer additional option packages including Driver Assist Technologies and navigation. Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist are available with EyeSight packages.



The Limited trim Outback is priced from $32,695 and steps up the luxury with perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear seat backs and cushions, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, 4-way Power Front Passenger seat, new 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, turn-signal side mirrors and woodgrain-pattern matte-finish interior accent trim. LED low and high beam headlights, Steering Responsive Headlights and automatic LED low & high beam height adjust control come standard on EyeSight-equipped Limited models.



The flagship Outback 2.5i Touring model features low-profile roof rails in a silver finish along with lower cladding and Outback badging in chrome. A dark gray grille insert and 18-in. wheels with machined finish dark gray accents accentuate the unique styling of this model. All Touring interiors feature a Java Brown leather-trimmed upholstery, door panels and armrests with contrasting ivory stitching. Refinements including a unique woodgrain interior finish and piano- black switch panels accents complete the signature look. A heated steering wheel and Auto up/down power windows on all four doors is also standard on Touring trim. Touring models are also available with a 256-horsepower 3.6 liter, 6-cylinder Boxer engine teamed to a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with manual mode and paddle shifters. Outback Touring models are priced from $36,490.



Premium, Limited and Touring trims have a standard STARLINK 8.0” Multimedia Plus with a high-resolution 8-in. LCD screen featuring multi-touch gesture controls, Bluetooth hands-free SMS text messaging and dual USB ports. These trims offer Sirius XM satellite radio with Travelink information including weather and sports AM/FM stereo with HD Radio®, single-disc CD player, Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming, iPod® control, iTunes® Tagging, a USB port and auxiliary input jack. Smartphone integration features Android Auto™, Apple Carplay™, Aha™ and Pandora®, along with STARLINK cloud applications iHeartRadio®, Stitcher, Calendar, Music Player, News and Weather. Outback Touring models also have 4 months of All Access Sirius XM Satellite Radio included.



SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security systems to continue to provide two packages that are among the most affordable in the industry. The STARLINK Safety Plus package includes SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Diagnostic Alerts. For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service, Vehicle Security Alarm Notification, Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator.



The Legacy and Outback are built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, IN.

2018 SUBARU LEGACY Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + $860 destination and delivery 2.5i CVT ’01, 61, ’02, 62 $22, 195 $23,055 2.5i Premium CVT 11, 71, 12, 72, 14, 74, 15, 75 $24,295 $25,155 2.5i Sport CVT 11, 17 $26,345 $27,205 2.5i Limited CVT 21, 24 $29,095 $29,955 3.6R Limited CVT 21, 23 $31,945 $32,805

2018 SUBARU LEGACY OPTION PACKAGES CODE 01/61 Standard Model 2.5i N/A CODE 02/62 Alloy Wheel Package $350 CODE 11/71 Standard 2.5i Premium N/A CODE 12/72 Moonroof Package $1,195 CODE 14/74 EyeSight® + Blind Spot Detections & Rear Cross Traffic Alert (BSD/RCTA) + High Beam Assist $1,545 CODE 15/75 EyeSight® + BSD/RCTA + High Beam Assist + Moonroof Package + Navigation System $3,140 CODE 11 Standard Legacy 2.5i Sport CODE 17 EyeSight® + BSD/RCTA + High Beam Assist + Navigation System + Reverse Auto Brake $2,095 CODE 21 Standard Legacy 2.5i & 3.6R Limited N/A CODE 23 EyeSight® + High Beam Assist + Navigation System + Reverse Auto Brake $1,595 CODE 24 EyeSight® + High Beam Assist + Navigation System + Reverse Auto Brake + LED Headlights + Steering Responsive Headlights $2,095 Destination & Delivery is $$860 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,010 for dealers in Alaska.

2018 SUBARU OUTBACK Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + $915 destination and delivery Outback 2.5i CVT ‘01 $25,895 $26,810 Outback 2.5i Premium CVT 11, 12, 14, 15 $27,995 $28,910 Outback 2.5i Limited CVT 21, 24 $32,695 $33,610 Outback 2.5i Touring CVT 31 $36,490 $37,405 Outback 3.6R Limited CVT 21, 23 $35,395 $36,310 Outback 3.6R Touring CVT 31 $38,690 $39,605