The 2018 Subaru Outback carries a base price of $26,810, and the refreshed version of the lifted, all-wheel-drive wagon goes on sale this summer. Prices are up just $290 from last year, including an increase in the destination charge from $875 for the 2017 model year to $915 for the new one.

2018 Subaru Outback with family and dog


The 2018 Outback features a revised face with a more angular appearance and larger grille openings. Redesigned mirrors, sound insulating glass in the front doors, and insulated rear wheel well liners should make for a quieter cabin. Base models also now get a 6.5-inch infotainment system rather than the previous 6.2-inch unit, and the new tech supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for easier connectivity.

Upgrading to the Premium trim for $28,910 adds amenities like heated seats, dual-zone climate control, 10-way power driver’s seat, and an eight-inch infotainment display. A package with Subie’s EyeSight driver assistance tech adds $1,995 to the price.

The Limited model goes for $33,610 with a 175-horsepower 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder or $36,310 with a 256-horsepower 3.6 liter, boxer 6-cylinder. Both engines come with a CVT. These Outbacks come standard with leather upholstery and heated rear seats. A package adding EyeSight, navigation, and steering responsive LED headlights costs $2,085 on four-cylinder-equipped vehicles or $1,585 on six-cylinder examples.

 

2018 Subaru Outback Refresh


The range-topping Touring trim is $37,405 with the four cylinder or $39,605 with the flat-six. These models feature silver trim on the roof rails, chrome badges, a dark gray grille insert, Java Brown leather upholstery with Ivory stitching, and a heated steering wheel. 

Check out the table below to see how Outback pricing compares year over year.

Trim Level 2018 Price (With $915 Destination) 2017 Price (With $875 Destination) Difference
2.5i $26,810 $26,520 $290
2.5i Premium $28,910 $28,570 $340
2.5i Limited $33,610 $33,265 $345
2.5i Touring $37,405 $36,870 $535
3.6R Limited $36,310 $35,870 $440
3.6R Touring $39,605 $39,070 $535

