Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2018 Outback and Legacy lines. The company reported its 66th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases on June 1st. These 2018 models will arrive into retailers this Summer.
In one of the industry’s most competitive segments, the midsize Legacy sedan remains the only model to come standard with All-Wheel Drive. The combination of Subaru’s acclaimed Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and standard Active Torque Vectoring give Legacy confident grip in all weather conditions. The 2018 Legacy 2.5i, featuring a 175-horsepower 2.5-liter Boxer engine and standard Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode and paddle shifters, has a starting MSRP of $22,195.
This mid cycle refresh brings significant styling updates to the exterior and interior. Styling enhancements include changes to the front fascia, grille, side mirrors, and rear bumper design. The interior has also been refined to elevate Legacy’s appeal. Also new is an available Titanium Gray interior color option.
The Legacy line gains additional safety features for 2018. A new system automatically locks the doors at 12.5mph and unlocks when the vehicle is placed in park and driver’s door is opened. As an added measure, the system will unlock the doors in the event of airbag deployment. The cabin is now quieter and includes upgrades such as acoustic insulated side glass in front doors and insulated rear wheel well liners. A tire pressure monitoring system that displays individual wheel pressure is also standard.
The well-equipped 2018 Legacy 2.5i Premium begins at $24,295 with upgrades including new 17-in. alloy wheels, 8.0” SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia Plus System as well as STARLINK Connected Services. The All-Weather Package (Heated Front Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), dual zone automatic climate control system, 10-way Power Driver’s Seat includes Power Lumbar Support for increased driver comfort. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching detail are new for 2018 Legacy. Additional standard upgrades on 2018 Premium trims are Auto Up/Auto Down Driver’s and Front Passenger Window with Anti-Pinch Protection, illuminated overhead console and front door pull handles and new more aerodynamic side mirrors. 2018 Legacy Premium models offer an updated EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology option package which now includes 8.0” Multimedia Navigation System, Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. LED Fog Lights are also standard on Premium models with EyeSight. Additionally, EyeSight-equipped models have optional exterior body color foldable mirrors with integrated turn signals. Auto-Dimming Rear View Compass Mirror with Homelink® is included with Power Moonroof Package.
The Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport features exclusive unique two-tone cloth interior with blue accent stitching and carbon fiber finish patterned trim. The 18-in. sport-styled wheels, sport-type front grille, body color with chrome-accent rocker trim and newly designed foldable mirrors with integrated turn signals further emphasize the sleek look of this trim. New for 2018 Sport is a body color trunk spoiler, LED fog lights, new 3-spoke design leather-wrapped steering wheel with blue stitching and Auto-Dimming Rear View Compass Mirror with Homelink. The Legacy 2.5i Sport starts at $26,345 and is available with EyeSight and navigation and a suite of accompanying safety features like Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking.
The Legacy 2.5i features a new STARLINK 6.5” Multimedia with today’s most in-demand user technologies, including: 6.5-in. single-touch gesture display; Smartphone integration featuring Android Auto™, Apple Carplay™, Aha™ and Pandora®; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; a USB port and auxiliary input jack.
Premium, Sport, and Limited trims have a standard STARLINK 8.0” Multimedia Plus with a high-resolution 8-in. LCD screen featuring multi-touch gesture controls, Android Auto™, Apple Carplay™ and STARLINK Cloud App integration, Bluetooth hands-free phone, SMS text messaging and audio streaming connectivity, voice activated controls, single-disc CD player, AM/FM stereo with HD Radio® and dual USB ports for front and rear passengers.
Beginning at $29,095, the Legacy 2.5i Limited adds perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, Power Moonroof, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, heated rear seat backs and cushions as part of the All-Weather Package, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, 10-way Power Driver’s seat with two position memory and Power Lumbar Support. Additionally, the Limited has 4-way Power Front Passenger seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, body color foldable side mirrors with integrated turn signals and Auto Dimming Rear View Compass Mirror with Homelink and Stablex Suspension. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard on Limited models.
Legacy Limited trim with optional EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology comes equipped High Beam Assist and Steering Responsive Headlights as well as Reverse Automatic Braking. There is also an available 8.0" Multimedia Navigation System that includes STARLINK Connected Services. LED low and High beam headlights with Automatic Height Adjustment Control are new features for 2018 on 2.5i Legacy Limited equipped with EyeSight.
The Legacy 3.6R Limited is the top of the line model utilizing a 256 horsepower, 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder BOXER engine mated to a high torque CVT with steering wheel paddle-shift control switches and 6-speed manual shift mode. Steering Responsive Headlights, Automatic LED Low and High Beam Height Adjustment Control for the LED headlights and stainless steel exhaust tip surrounds are all standard on 3.6R Limiteds. Well-equipped Legacy 3.6R Limited models start at $31,945.