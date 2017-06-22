Refreshed for the 2018 model year, the new Subaru Legacy now has a price tag. With a starting MSRP of $22,195, it’s a mere $200 more expensive than the outgoing model ($21,995) – and it comes loaded with features from the get go.

The base 2.5-liter Boxer engine produces the same 175 horsepower (130 kilowatts) and pairs to the same CVT with paddle shifters. Symmetrical all-wheel drive comes standard, naturally, and an Active Torque Vectoring system gives the Legacy even more grip in less-than-ideal conditions. Updates to the front fascia, grille, side mirrors, and rear bumper keep things fresh for the mid-cycle update.







In the cabin, a more refined interior now comes with a Titanium Gray color option and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A standard 6.5-inch infotainment system includes smartphone integration with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Pandora, and Bluetooth, of course.

Opt for the 2.5i Premium – starting at $24,295 – and an 8.0-inch Subaru Starlink multimedia system with Starlink connected services comes standard, as does an all-weather package that includes things like heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support.

The next-in-line Legacy Sport uses the same 2.0-liter Boxer engine producing 175 hp (130 kW), but introduces a two-tone cloth interior with blue accent stitching and a carbon fiber patterned trim. A set of 18-inch sport wheels, a sport-styled grille, and chrome accents throughout the body finish off the package, all for $26,345.

The luxurious Legacy Limited model, which has a starting price of $29,095, includes perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, a power moonroof, keyless access with push-button start, 10-way power driver’s seat, and even a heated rear seat back. A set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, and foldable side mirrors give the exterior a more upscale look. A suite of safety systems, including blind spot detection and lane change assist, are also available on the package.

At the top of the trim, buyers can opt for the Legacy 3.6R, which comes with a powerful 256-hp (190-kW), 3.6-liter Boxer engine paired to a CVT with paddle shifters. Steering responsive headlights and stainless steel exhaust tips are brand new, while all the same safety features from the Limited model carry over. The Legacy 3.6R Limited starts at $31,945.





2017 2018 Legacy 2.5i $21,995 $22,195 Legacy Premium $23,995 $24,295 Legacy Sport $25,995 $26,345 Legacy Limited $28,840 $29,095 Legacy 3.6R Limited $31,640 $31,945



Source: Subaru



