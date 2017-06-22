A total of three Lamborghini Centenario coupes (that we know of) have been delivered to the U.S. so far. The first one made its way to Lamborghini Newport Beach, and the next two landed in Beverly Hills and New Jersey, respectively. Now another Centenario is on U.S. shores – but this time it’s a drop top.

Lamborghini Beverly Hills took delivery of the Centenario Roadster this past week, one of just 40 examples that will be produced in total – 20 roadsters and 20 coupes. It wields the same 759-horsepower V12 (565-kilowatt) as the coupe, and is pictured here wearing a bare carbon fiber finish with yellow accents, silver wheels, and black brake calipers, the most common color scheme so far.



The interior follows a similar pattern with black Nero Ade leather and Alcantara throughout. The black leather is highlighted by yellow piping and stitching on the seats, and yellow embroidery on the steering wheel and dash. The Lamborghini logo is stitched into the headrests, naturally.

"This is a very significant vehicle, not only for the Lamborghini brand, but for overall innovation in the super car industry," said Alessandro Farmeschi, Chief Operating Officer, Automobili Lamborghini America, LLC. "Being at the forefront of carbon fiber advancement, the Centenario is a rare production supercar with full carbon fiber monocoque and body providing aerodynamic superiority."

With all that power under the hood, the Centenario Roadster is capable of sprinting to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds and continuing on to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kmh). All 40 examples of the Centenario have already been accounted for, while just three coupes will make their way to the U.S. Each Centenario comes with a whopping price tag of $1.9 million.

Source: Lamborghini



