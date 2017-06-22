We’ve seen the spy shots, we’ve heard the rumors, but now it appears that BMW’s new X3 SUV finally has a debut date. On June 26, 2017, we’ll get to see the all-new Bimmer in the flesh, making its debut at BMW USA headquarters in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Details on the new X3 are still slim, but we do know that it will come with a fresh set of design cues on top of an entirely new platform. Riding on the CLAR platform – the same platform that underpins the new 7 Series sedan – the X3 will get a slight size increase. The size increase should boost interior volume, generating additional legroom and some extra space in the trunk. Overall, BMW promises that its new X3 will be a more optimized package over the outgoing model.

As far as power is concerned, rumor has it that BMW will offer an M40i version with as much as 360 horsepower (268 kilowatts), while an M40d option will offer 320 hp (238 kW). The latter will use a turbocharged diesel engine. Both of those options will share an M Sport Package, with standard xDrive all-whee drive and more "dynamic" drive settings for steering and chassis input.

Along with the two variants mentioned, BMW will also introduce a plug-in hybrid option, as well as a fully electric derivative expected for a 2020 launch. Most importantly, BMW will offer a hardcore M version for the first time in the X3. We’ll know all the details when the new SUV makes its debut in just a few days. BMW will livestream the event from its Spartanburg, South Carolina headquarters.

Source: BMW



