Kia is once again the king of J.D. Power’s annual vehicle quality report. Following its surprise win last year, the South Korean manufacturer ranked highest among all brands for second consecutive year.

With a score of 72 problems reported per 100 vehicles (72 PP100), Kia takes the top spot, followed by another brand of the Hyundai Kia family – the premium marque Genesis with 77 issues on every 100 cars. Porsche takes the third place with 78 PP100, while Ford and Ram share the fourth and fifth places with 86 PP100. Mini sees the biggest overall improvement reporting 33 PP100 fewer problems than last year for the 13th position.





J.D. Power points out that this is the year with highest quality levels ever – up by eight percent in the overall quality compared to last year. The organization measures the initial quality of car brands and models by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership.

“Automotive manufacturers are responding to consumer feedback and producing vehicles of the highest quality,” Dave Sargent, vice president, global automotive at J.D. Power, commented. “The industry has improved significantly in each of the past three years. Today’s vehicles have more things that could go wrong but fewer things that actually do go wrong.”

The new report also reveals Detroit automakers are once again outperforming their import rivals for the third time since the study was first published in 1987. J.D. Power points out that major improvements in infotainment systems greatly helped U.S. manufacturers. 2017 is also only the third year when mass market brands perform better than premium brands.

J.D. Power’s “U.S. Initial Quality Study” is based on responses from nearly 80,000 owners of brand new cars, who give answers to a total of 233 questions in eight problem categories designed to “provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement.”

