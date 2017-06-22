Fiat and Italian supermarket chain Esselunga have teamed to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary in business of the latter. “Affirming the values of customer-focus and uniqueness that Fiat and Esselunga share,” the two companies handovered a total of 1,495 Fiat 500 cars to their new owners – “a historic feat, certified by the presence of the official Guinness World Record judge,” who approved it for inclusion in the book of records.

Initially, 1,520 cars were planned for delivery but 25 of the winners in a competition held by Esselunga were not able to visit the event, which took place at Fiat’s Mirafiori plant. All the cars were collected in less than two days and the winners came from literally all over Italy: Lazio, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Liguria, Lombardy, and Piedmont, Fiat says.







They all received the keys for a special version of the 500, developed especially for the competition in association with Fiat Design Center. The Fiat 500 Esselunga is based on the Lounge trim and is powered by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 69 horsepower (51 kilowatts). Riding on 14-inch wheels, it’s finished in Paste White with Ivory interior. The equipment of the car includes seven airbags, climate control, Uconnect 5 infotainment system, AUX-IN and USB ports, steering wheel controls, and LED daytime running lights.

This is not the first case in which Fiat is giving away a free 500. In December last year, the Italian manufacturer joined forces with Paco Rabanne and automotive atelier Garage Italia Customs to develop a one-off 500 (pictured in the gallery below) and give it to a loyal customer of the perfumer. In the past, Fiat has also worked together with fashion and lifestyle brands like Gucci, Diesel, Ron Arad, and GQ.

Source: Fiat and Esselunga