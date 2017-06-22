Following a preview earlier this week, Skoda has dropped more details about its all-electric concept set to remain strictly a one-off. Gone are both front and rear doors of the Citigo as the Element has been transformed by the automaker’s talented students into a leisure vehicle perfect for the beach. The zero-emissions buggy painted in Dragon Skin like the Superb Sportline sits 60 millimeters (2.3 inches) higher than the donor car and has lost its roof while gaining LED taillights.

The 22 students from Skoda’s vocational school have invested 1,500 hours into the transformation, which also involved removing the combustion engine to make room for an electric motor developing 82 horsepower (60 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 210 Newton-meters (155 pound-feet) of torque. It has enough electric punch for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 13 seconds and a top speed of 81 mph (130 kph).

Sitting on 16-inch black & yellow Scorpius wheels, the Citigo-based Element comes with a lithium-ion battery pack built into the floor with a capacity of 18.7 kWh. Skoda says it should have enough juice for a range of up to 100 miles (160 km) in optimal driving conditions.

A solar panel installed at the back rechargers a battery, which in turn powers a cool box mounted underneath the aluminum trunk lid. Inside the boot, there’s also a pair of speakers part of the 400-watt sound system also including two front speakers mounted next to each of the two bucket seats borrowed from the Octavia RS and clad in leather/Alcantara. There’s even a smart TV, which together with the bespoke sound system turn the Element into a “beach club on wheels.”

It goes without saying Skoda doesn’t have any plans to put the concept into production as the Element is just a demonstrator to show what the firm’s skilled students are able to accomplish given the freedom to go all out.

Source: Skoda