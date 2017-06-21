Dodge has made it pretty obvious that its new Challenger Demon is a street-legal drag car, as witnessed by the many, many photos of it on a drag strip. Equipped with an 840-horsepower (626-kilowatt) engine and drag radials standard, that should be more than enough to warn potential buyers of its raucous nature. If not, this waiver should do the trick.

In an effort to assure that buyers know exactly what they’re getting, Dodge will attach a three-page Demon Disclosure Form to ever sale, going over everything that comes with a car of this nature. The document, acquired by Jalopnik, covers a variety of areas – including things like "customer shall never use an 'Track-Use' features… on public roads," and also, "no person or personal shall ride in those rear seats"... or lack thereof.







If you want to install a rear seat after the fact, you can not. Section three notes that "If the vehicle is not factory equipped with a passenger seat, customer shall never attempt to install a passenger seat because the passenger will not be properly protected." It also states that the Nitto NT05R drag radial tires are completely road legal, but "not intended for highway use." Here are the 11 main bullet points:

"Customer shall have full responsibility and shall assume all risks related to the use of the features and application in the vehicle and shall only use the features and application when it is safe to do so. Failure to do so may result in an accident involving serious injury or death." "Customer shall read and fully understand the vehicle’s Owner’s Manual, User Guide, 2018 Demon Supplement and 2018 Demon Tips Card in their entirety prior to operating the vehicle." "If factory installed passenger and/or rear seats of the vehicle are or have been removed, no person or person shall ride in those areas. If factory installed passenger and/or rear seats of the vehicle are removed, customer acknowledges that in the case of a collision or other accident, people riding in those areas are more likely to be seriously injured or killed." "If the vehicle is not factory equipped with a passenger seat, customer shall never attempt to install a passenger seat because the passenger will not be properly protected." "Customer shall never use any “Track-Use” features, functions, equipment or parts on public roads or any other prohibited area. The intended use of “Track-Use” features, functions, equipment or parts is for race vehicles on race tracks." "The vehicle’s Nitto NT05R drag radial tires (the “Drag Tires”) meet United States Department of Transportation requirements, but they are not intended for highway use, as the expected miles of wear from the racing compound is greatly reduced." "The Drag Tires are not recommended for driving in wet weather conditions where there is a risk of hydroplaning." "Customer shall not move the vehicle in temperatures below 15 degrees F with Drag Tires. In temperatures below 15 degrees F, the Drag Tires can lose flexibility and that may lead to cracking and other tire damage." "Customer shall always inspect the Drag Tires for signs of cracking and damage before use." "Customer understands that vehicles in the following colors: B5 Blue, Indigo Blue, Plum Crazy, and F8 Green will not be available until Q1 of 2018 (at the earliest)." "Customer shall not tighten the lug nuts fully until the vehicle has been lowered to the ground (e.g., from a jack or hydraulic lift). Note that lug nuts should be fully tightened prior to operating the vehicle. Please refer to the vehicle’s Owners Manual, User Guide, 2018 Demon Supplement and 2018 Demon Tips Card in their entirety."

The entire three-page document can be seen at the link.

It’s not surprising, though, that Dodge would attach a waiver like this. The Demon is capable of producing as much as 840 hp (626 kW) with the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.3 seconds. It lays claim to being the "fastest (quickest) production car in the world."

The Dodge Demon starts at $86,090 (including gas guzzler tax and destination), with deliveries scheduled later this fall. If you’re worried about paying a premium… don’t. Dodge says that it will allocate lower serial number cars to dealerships willing to sell at or below MSRP. Just 3,000 examples of the Demon will be built in the U.S., with another 300 being built for Canada.

