For the second year in the row, Ferrari has taken home the highly coveted Engine of the Year Awarded. The 3.9-liter biturbo V8 found on the 488 GTB and 488 Spider, as well as the slightly smaller turbocharged unit found in the California T and GTC4Lusso T were awarded top honors. The engine also commanded the Performance Engine class and the three- to four-liter displacement category.

Since the awards inauguration in 1999, Ferrari has recorded the most wins of any automaker. Alongside the 3.8-liter V8, the marque also saw its 6.3-liter V12 – which powers the F12berlinetta and F12tdf – honored with the four-liter award for the second straight year, marking the third time Ferrari has won the award since it was introduced in 2013.







"This is only the second time in the history of the IEOTYA that such a powerful performance engine has taken the overall honors two years consecutively and won the most coveted, outright IEOTYA title," said Tony Robinson, founder of the International Engine of the Year Awards. "The Ferrari V8 is all about amazing power delivery, precision, drivability and a wonderful soundtrack, too. One day soon it'll be a classic in its own right; indeed I think it is already!"

Coming in second overall for Engine of the Year was the 3.0-liter six-cylinder found in the Porsche 911, and in third was the 1.5-liter three-cylinder electric hybrid found in the BMW i8. Even Tesla received accolades, coming in at sixth place in final voting, the only pure electric motor on the list.

The Ferrari 488 GTB engine in question produces 660 horsepower (492 kilowatts) allowing the supercar to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.0 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 202 mph (325 kmh). Well worthy of the accolades.

