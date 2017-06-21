The new Ford Expedition will arrive in dealerships this fall, and when it does, it will come with a new design, an updated EcoBoost engine, and a price tag just a bit above the outgoing model. The new Expedition XLT will start at $52,890 (including destination), a $4,570 premium from 2017.

According to CarsDirect, via confirmation from Ford, the $52,890 asking price is just the tip of the iceberg as far as trim options are concerned. The Expedition MAX, which replaces the EL model, will start at $55,580. Tack on all-wheel drive and that’s an extra $3,000. The upgraded Limited will start at $63,780, or $66,465 with the MAX option box ticked.

The Expedition Platinum will start at $73,905, while the top-of-the-line MAX Platinum will start at $79,740, a whopping $8,640 more expensive than the outgoing model. The newly introduced FX4 will set you back $63,155, but comes with a range of options to make it more well-suited for off-road use, including new 18-inch wheels and seven functional skid plates. For comparison's sake, take a look at this chart.





2017 2018 Expedition XLT $48,320 $52,890 Expedition MAX (2017 EL) $51,030 $55,580 Expedition Limited $57,240 $63,780 Expedition Limited MAX $59,890 $66,465 Expedition FX4 N/A $63,155 Expedition Platinum $65,400 $73,905 Expedition Platinum MAX $68,055 $76,595 Expedition Platinum MAX 4x4 $71,090 $79,740



All version of the Expedition will use the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, carried over from the smaller Explorer. In XLT, MAX, and Limited trims, the engine produces 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. The SUV sees gains of 10 hp (7 kW) and 50 lb-ft (68 Nm) of torque over the outgoing model.

In the range-topping Platinum and Platinum MAX trim, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine produces 400 hp (298 kilowatts) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque. That’s a 35 hp (26 kW) and 60 lb-ft (81 Nm) increase from 2017.

Source: CarsDirect



