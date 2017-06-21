Hide press release Show press release

SUPERFORMANCE MKIII EARNS TITLE OF WORLD’S FASTEST COBRA

Ted Taormina, owner of the “Italian Job” Superformance MkIII breaks the Cobra speed record, making it the fastest Cobra ever, with a speed of 201.1 mph at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Mojave, California (June, 2017) – Superformance, the leading manufacturer of 1960s era continuation sports cars, now has a new claim to fame, as manufacturer of the world’s fastest road going Cobra.

The feat was accomplished by Ted Taormina, owner of the San Carlos, California based exotic car service specialist, Taormina Imports, who drove his “Italian Job” Superformance MkIII to a record speed of 201.1 MPH at the Mojave Air and Space Port. With months of planning and preparation leading up to this speed run, Taormina took to the tarmac at the Mojave Air and Space Port for his world record run. After two respectable passes at 169.0 mph and 190.1 mph, Taormina broke the record with a top speed of 201.1 mph.

The record was previously held by Cobra racing legend Dick Smith, who achieved a top-speed of 198 MPH in his 427 S/C CSX3035 Cobra at Daytona in 1967. Smith’s record had stood for an incredible 50 years.

“What Ted has accomplished in our Superfomance MkIII is incredible,” said Superformance CEO Lance Stander. “Ted has been an adrenaline junky his whole life and has done speed runs in a number of exotic sports cars. To accomplish this in one of our road going Superformance Cobra’s is especially significant.”

Taormina’s Superformance MkIII with an Italian inspired paint scheme is equipped with a number of modifications and is specially prepared to perform at extreme speeds. The “Italian Job” Cobra runs an OEM style Shelby Engines 427 FE engine that generates over 690 horsepower and 710 ft-lb of torque.

Taormina added an under-car spoiler in the front for downforce, and a diffuser in the rear to maintain stability. The vehicle’s entire underside was sealed with aluminum panels to provide additional stability at high speeds. Taormina also added front bumper canards to provide additional downforce, and a custom spring and shock configuration to minimize fore and aft motion. Even with these performance mods, Taormina’s MkIII Cobra maintains a street-legal classification and can be daily driven.

For more information on Superformance, the MkIII and its full line of continuation vehicles, visit www.Superformance.com or call (800)297-6253. For more information on Ted Taormina and his “Italian Job” Cobra, visit www.TaorminaImports.com.



ABOUT SUPERFORMANCE

Superformance is a manufacturer of complete continuation and reproductions of 1960s race and street cars and was one of the first players in the industry. We have earned our reputation with our attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, fit and finish and customer service. Our products are endorsed by our licensees from trade mark holders which adds authenticity and increases the resale value. Superformance products are manufactured using all new parts which are factory assembled to ensure continuity and consistency in construction. All GT40 sales are recorded in the Shelby World registry. Superformance has a dedicated independent dealer network who together have distributed over 4000 units worldwide.

ABOUT TAORMINA IMPORTS

Taormina Imports is an exotic car service specialist for Superformance vehicles, Lamborghinis, Ferrari’s and other exotic and classic cars. Taormina Imports offers full-service preventative maintenance and auto repair center that performs high quality guaranteed auto repairs. Founded in 2010, Taormina brings 25 years of knowledge and experience to the San Francisco Bay area.