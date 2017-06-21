Hyundai’s N performance division is wrapping up development of the i30-based hot hatch, and the team is now turning its attention into making the Veloster a better Volkswagen GTI competitor. These spy shots give us an updated look at the vehicle’s on-track development.





Hyundai currently has a replacement for the Veloster under development, and the N variant would likely top the model range. Power would likely come from a version of the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the i30 N, which could give the hot hatch as much as 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts). The mill sounds mean, too.

The N division would match the extra power with other performance upgrades. The Veloster hot hatch would likely benefit from improvements like a sharper suspension, Brembo brakes, and sticky tires. A new platform reportedly makes the second-gen Veloster lighter and stiffer than the current hatchback.

Hyundai’s camouflage still keeps the new Veloster well hidden. The general silhouette looks quite similar to the current model, but the body cladding conceals any new design cues for the model. This example also features obvious performance improvements like big brakes and large-diameter exhaust outlets.







N division boss Albert Biermann says there’s no chance of the i30 N arriving in the United States, but the team’s tuned Veloster appears to have a better shot. America is a “very important market for N brand,” according to Biermann. During a recent event, a journalist asked Biermann about the odds of the Veloster N coming stateside, and he only smiled. Rumors have also pointed to the possibility of a hot Elantra from the N crew.

Photo Source: Automedia