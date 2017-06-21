Last year Polestar announced it will use electrification to boost the power of different Volvo models, and now is set to become “a new separately-branded electrified global high performance car company.” To speed up the process of developing Polestar as a standalone brand, Thomas Ingenlath, Senior Vice President Design at Volvo, will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer at the former tuning studio.

“Thomas heading up the Polestar organization shows our commitment to establishing a truly differentiated standalone brand within the Volvo Car Group,” Hakan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars, commented.







Ingenlath will be joined at Polestar by Jonathan Goodman, who will take the role of Chief Operating Officer, moving from his previous position as Senior Vice President Corporate Communication at Volvo Cars.

Having worked together in motorsport since 1996, Volvo and Polestar merged in July 2015, when the Swedish manufacturer acquired 100 percent of Polestar Performance. From now on, Polestar will offer Polestar-branded cars that no longer feature the logo of the Swedish marque. Also, under the Polestar Engineered brand, the division will sell optimization packages for Volvo models.

In a press release, Polestar promises to “develop and build world beating electrified high performance cars.” The brand will benefit from “specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars,” leading to “significant economies of scale.”

“I am really excited to take up the challenge of establishing this exciting brand, developing a fabulous portfolio of bespoke products and channeling the passion we have throughout the Polestar team. The next chapter in Polestar’s history is just beginning,” Ingenlath declared.

More information is expected in the coming months when Polestar will make further announcements about its future products.

Source: Polestar