New PEUGEOT Pick Up : PEUGEOT returns to the pick-up market

The brand unveils the new PEUGEOT Pick Up. This signals the return of PEUGEOT to the pick-up market within the African continent to accelerate the internationalisation of the Brand. Benefiting from a remarkable level of roominess and equipment, the new PEUGEOT Pick Up fulfils the fundamental needs for robustness, endurance and 4x4 drivetrain in the segment. It is aimed at customers who desire a work tool that is reliable in every circumstance, easy to use and maintain, which allows for a flexible combination of professional and family activities.

The new PEUGEOT Pick Up goes on sale in September.

The new PEUGEOT Pick Up enriches the compact pick-up segment

The new PEUGEOT Pick Up with a length of 5.08m is part of the double cab compact pick-up segment. This segment represents 10% of the target market, including the North African and West Sub-Saharan African countries, which is a volume of about 56,000 units a year. There, diesel engines and 4x4 transmission occupy dominant places in the market with 92% and 77% respectively.

The new PEUGEOT Pick Up is proof of the Brand’s ambitions for a return to the pick-up market as part of its international growth. PEUGEOT is revisiting its history in the pick-up segment, particularly in Africa, dating back to the PEUGEOT 403 Camionnette-Bâchée of 1956, the PEUGEOT 404 Camionnette-Bâchée of 1967, and then the PEUGEOT 504 Pick-up which succeeded it until 2005, the last year of production in Nigeria.

Robustness and endurance

With a high body belt line, a vertical front, a horizontal bonnet and a large ground clearance (210 to 215 mm, depending on model) the new PEUGEOT Pick Up possesses all of the fundamentals of the pick-up universe.

At the centre of its large grille is the emblem of the lion: the image of all the new SUVs of the brand. The PEUGEOT lettering stamped on the rear panel echoes its illustrious forebears, PEUGEOT 404 and 504 Pick-up.

Thanks to its simple and robust design, the new PEUGEOT Pick Up is a functional work tool that's durable and reliable over all terrains.

The cab and the rear compartment are fixed on a ladder chassis with a rigid rear axle, four-bladed springs and YOKOHAMA tyres as standard. These assets assure reliability and endurance, adapted to the load and use on all terrains in every condition.

The load zone has a bed that is 1.40m long and 1.39m wide, equipped with anchoring hooks on the outside. The side walls and the real panel are completely covered with a protective resin which adds to the rigidity and robustness of the whole vehicle. The maximum payload of the vehicle is 815 kg.

A drivetrain adapted to every use

The new PEUGEOT Pick Up has a performance drivetrain adapted to the needs of the core market. Its longitudinal 2.5l common rail turbo diesel engine develops 115bhp and 280Nm, combined with a manual 5-speed gearbox. It is available in 4x4 and 4x2 versions.

The drivetrain of the 4x2 version is linked to the rear wheels via a longitudinal drive shaft and a differential positioned within the rear axle. With the load resting above the rear driven wheels, the more the vehicle is loaded, the better it uses the drivetrain.

The 4x4 version is engaged using a special lever to transmit some of the power to the front drivetrain. This allows the driver to make a selection where needed, whether in normal 4x4 4H (4 High) mode or in the 4L (4 Low) mode at short speeds. Thanks to a reducer, extra torque can be applied at very slow speeds to manoeuvre out of the most extreme driving situations.

The 4x4 version therefore gives the new PEUGEOT Pick Up versatility, easy use in every weather condition and over every terrain.

Equipment and roominess at their best levels

Focused on reliability and ease of use, the new PEUGEOT Pick Up offers many features as standard.

Therefore, manual air-conditioning, electric windows, radio with CD player and USB port are present at all levels. For safety and ease of driving, the new PEUGEOT Pick Up is equipped as standard with an ABS braking system with brakeforce distribution, rear parking aids, passenger and driver air bags, plus electrically adjustable exterior mirrors.

The 4x4 version is distinguished by a chrome bow at the level of the bed, roof bars and lateral footboards.

The most spacious and accommodating passenger interior in its class, with rear-seat roominess of 1,738 mm and knee space of 62 mm, it ensures passenger comfort for both professional and private use.