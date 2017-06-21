The creatively named workhorse is based on a part Japanese part Chinese pickup.

Peugeot has a new pickup truck to call its own after a three-year hiatus following the demise of the 207-based Hoggar. While the latter was for South America, the new model simply dubbed “Pick Up” is going to be available exclusively in Africa and will essentially be Peugeot’s version of the Zhengzhou Nissan Auto (ZNA) Rich New. Pictured below, the model is a Dongfeng-built pickup truck derived from a first-generation Frontier/Navara (D22) introduced way back in 1997.

The Peugeot Pick Up’s roots are pretty obvious as the changes are limited to the different grille and slightly modified graphics of the headlights and taillights. Needless to say, the lion badge has replaced Dongfeng’s logo. In a bid to spice things up a bit, the large "Peugeot" lettering at the back is a nod to the 404 and 504 pickups. Photos of the interior have not been released, but the ones showing the ZNA Rich New should paint an accurate picture of what to expect from the equivalent Peugeot.

 

And now for the technical specifications. It has a ground clearance varying between 210 to 215 mm (depending on model) and is powered by a turbodiesel 2.5-liter engine with 115 hp (86 kW) and 280 Newton-meters (206 pound-feet) of torque. The diesel punch is channeled to either a 4x2 or a 4x4 system through a five-speed manual gearbox featuring high and low modes. Go for the all-paw model and Peugeot will throw in some chrome body accents.

The not-so-new Pick Up aims to deliver segment-leading interior room and will come as standard with ABS, electrically adjustable mirrors, front airbags, and rear parking sensors. The five-meter utilitarian vehicle will boast a maximum payload of 815 kilograms (1,796 pounds) and is going to have a 1.4-meter long & 1.39-meter wide bed with anchoring hooks.

Peugeot will have the Pick Up on sale in Africa starting with September exclusively in the double cab flavor.

Source: Peugeot

Be part of something big