The Euro-exclusive Opel Grandland X is the newest and largest SUV offering in the German automaker's lineup (for now). It made its online debut earlier in the year, and underneath that sophisticated new look, it shares its bones with the Peugeot 3008. That said, the Opel stretches out to a comparable 14.7 feet (4.48 meters), has a total cargo capacity of 18 cubic-feet (514 liters), and a price tag to match.

Starting at €23,700 (£20,890 / $26,500) (including VAT), the Grandland X is slightly cheaper than its Peugeot sibling, which starts at €25,995 (£22,910 / $29,000). For the price, the Grandland comes standard with a 1.2-liter turbocharged gas engine good for 130 horsepower (96 kilowatts) and 169 pound-feet (230 Newton meters) of torque. 

2018 Opel Grandland X


For a bit more, buyers can opt for a 1.6-liter diesel option delivering 120 hp (88 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. Asking price for the diesel option is €26,500 (£23,355 / $29,500). If neither introductory options are to your liking, Opel promises that "more power" will be available in the near future, likely previewed by the OPC rendering seen here.

As far as technology is concerned, features like lane departure warning, road sign recognition, hill start assist, Bluetooth compatibility, and 40:60 split foldable rear seats come standard, as does a forward collision warning, driver drowsiness alert, and an advanced park assist 360-degree camera. Adaptive cruise control (€800) and a panoramic sunroof (€700) are optional.

The Opel Grandland X will make its in-person debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before heading to dealerships shortly thereafter. Interested buyers can customize and pre-order their crossovers online before the debut, or head to their local dealership in a few weeks to do the same.

