Modern, dynamic lines, a cool off-road look and the elevated seating position with good all-round visibility typical of an SUV, along with a host of top technologies as well as plenty of space and comfort – this is the new Opel Grandland X. The newcomer is a true contender in the booming SUV segment, not least thanks to its attractive price-performance ratio. The new Opel Grandland X makes its premiere at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt in September and will be at dealerships shortly thereafter. Order books are now open with prices starting at €23,700 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany). It already comes with numerous features on board as standard. These include the camera-based Lane Departure Warning, Road Sign Recognition, Hill Start Assist, Radio R4.0 with Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, air conditioning with particulate and odor filter, comfort seats with numerous adjustment possibilities and a 40:60 split foldable rear seat back. Opel OnStar is already standard from the Edition trim level.

The cool, dynamic design of Opel’s new compact SUV makes it a real eye-catcher – even more so with the optional two-color finish. The 4.48 meter-long Grandland X’s athletic look boasts crisp exterior dimensions with its taut muscles and short overhangs. Thanks to the long wheelbase of 2,675 millimeters, up to five people enjoy generous space in the interior. And with a load volume of 514 to 1,652 liters for luggage and sport equipment, the new Opel SUV is even on a par with extremely spacious compact class station wagons.

The Grandland X has a first-class portfolio of ultra-modern assistance, infotainment and comfort features: Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking and pedestrian detection, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Advanced Park Assist and the 360° Camera – all standard with INNOVATION trim – are just some highlights. Systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control with stop function (€800), which maintains the selected speed and distance to the vehicle ahead and brakes or accelerates the Grandland X when required, increase safety even further. Typical first-class Opel comfort is ensured by AGR (Campaign for Healthier Backs) certified ergonomic seats (from €390 for driver’s seat and standard in the Grandland X INNOVATION) as well as a heated steering wheel, seat heating front and rear and the tailgate that opens and closes with a simple kicking movement. The panorama glass sunroof available for €700 floods the interior with light and provides excellent skyward visibility.

In typical Opel fashion, Grandland X drivers and passengers enjoy top connectivity with the latest generation of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible IntelliLink systems as well as the personal connectivity and service assistant Opel OnStar including Wi-Fi Hotspot[1] and new services such as booking hotel rooms[2] and searching for parking[3]. Smartphones can even be charged wirelessly via inductive charging. For music fans who want to enjoy a top sound experience, a Denon premium sound system with eight loudspeakers and one subwoofer is available for €580.

Opel again delivers on its commitment to leadership in lighting technology, equipping the Grandland X with bright driving light thanks to Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) LED headlamps. Functions such as cornering light, high beam assist and auto levelling guarantee optimal illumination of the road ahead in all situations.

Driving fun with modern engines and Grip Control traction

In addition to the many driver assistance systems, the lively engines and optional electronic Grip Control traction also contribute to safe driving fun with the Grandland X. Initially two engines that boast excellent CO 2 emissions are available – a real plus for tax savings and economic efficiency. Both engines can be combined with a modern six-speed manual or friction-optimized six-speed automatic transmission and come with Start/Stop as standard.

The 1.2 all-aluminum Turbo gasoline direct injection engine delivers 96 kW/130 hp and maximum torque of 230 Nm at 1,750 rpm (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 6.4 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.9 l/100 km, combined 5.5-5.4 l/100 km, 127-124 g/km CO 2 ).

). The 1.6-liter diesel with 88 kW/120 hp provides maximum torque of 300 Nm at 1,750 rpm (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 5.1-4.7 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.2-3.9 l/100 km, combined 4.6-4.3 l/100 km, 118-111 g/km CO 2 ).

). For customers looking for even more power, Opel will be expanding the Grandland X powertrain portfolio in the near future.

The optional electronic Grip Control also ensures that power is safely transferred to the road, providing top traction all year round and on every surface. The driver has a choice of five driving modes. The system then adapts the torque distribution to the front wheels, allows wheel-spin if necessary, and with the automatic transmission adjusts shift points as well as throttle response. This ensures best traction and stable handling regardless of whether the Grandland X is travelling on snow, mud, sand or wet surfaces.

The lively driving performance can be enjoyed in the comfort of the Grandland X’s high-grade interior with feel-good atmosphere. The center stack has three sections of controls for fast and intuitive access to infotainment, climate control and chassis functions.

The SUV-typical elevated seating position ensures good visibility.

Thus equipped, the new Grandland X gasoline version is available at an entry-level price of €23,700 and the diesel variant from €26,500 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany). The newcomer joins its Opel Crossland X and bestseller Opel Mokka X siblings. At the same time, the Grandland X expands the extensive Opel portfolio in the very popular compact car segment from Astra to Zafira.