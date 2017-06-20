Just after the debut of the latest generation Volkswagen Polo, the German brand is very close to unveiling the sedan version of the compact model. Known as the Virtus, the four-door begins production in Brazil in November. This rendering from Indian Autos Blog imagines how the vehicle might look.

The Virtus won’t appear much different from its hatchback counterpart. The front end will be largely identical, but the addition of a trunk at the rear will necessitate a new roofline. The sedan shares the same MQB A0 platform as the Polo hatchback, which will make it the first MQB-underpinned product that the company will create specifically for the Latin American market.







According to our partners at Motor1 Brazil, Volkwagen will use the Virtus to gain a stronger footing in the compact vehicle segment there by offering the little sedan like the latest infotainment tech and safety features. At the moment, models like the Honda City dominate Brazil’s compact market.





Neither the Virtus nor the Polo will make their way to the United States. According to Volkswagen global sales chief Juergen Stackmann, the sixth generation of the little hatchback won’t arrive there because it would be too expensive. The exec believes that the U.S. small car segment is “price driven,” and the Polo would cost too much to compete. In Germany, the vehicle starts at the equivalent of about $14,500.

In Europe, the latest Polo has grown considerably. It now offers even more cargo volume than the fourth-generation Golf. Customers can also choose from high-tech amenities like automatic cruise control, emergency parking assist, and blind spot detection. There are a huge array of engine choices, but the 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the GTI model is the most exciting of the bunch at launch.

Source: Indian Autos Blog