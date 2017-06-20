Jaguar's second crossover, the E-Pace, will arrive in early 2018. And considering the market's appetite for utility vehicles, it can't come soon enough. Consider the larger F-Pace – in its first year of sales, it outsold every other Jaguar model. So with a starting price below $40,000, the smaller E-Pace should only help Jaguar gain even more momentum in the luxury space.

This teaser image is all we have to go on right now, Jaguar simply stating that the E-Pace "features standard all-wheel drive technology and an all-Ingenium line-up of petrol engines, as well as a suite of connected technology and convenience features." The E-Pace will start at $38,600, which is almost $3,500 less than an F-Pace.

In terms of size, the E-Pace will be smaller than the F-Pace – think BMW X1 compared to X3 – and Jaguar's design director, Ian Callum, says "the combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-Pace stands out." From this profile view, we can clearly see influence from both the F-Pace and F-Type sports car, and the size looks to be similar to that of the I-Pace that debuted in Los Angeles last year.

Speaking of I-Pace, that's still coming. Jaguar says the all-electric crossover will go into production sometime in 2018 as the brand's third utility vehicle – and it might be quicker than a Tesla.

We'll have the full 2018 Jaguar E-Pace details and photos in a couple of weeks; the new crossover will officially debut on Thursday, July 13. In the meantime, have a look at Jaguar's full press blast, below, for more information.

Source: Jaguar