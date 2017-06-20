Dodge Announces U.S. Dealer Allocation Plan for 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Demon allocation process designed to build the Dodge brand halo; prioritizes orders that are at or below Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)
- New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon starts at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price
(MSRP) of $84,995 (including $1,700 gas guzzler tax, excluding $1,095 destination); Demon
crate unleashes full power for $1
- Demons sold at or below MSRP will receive priority scheduling resulting in lower serial
numbers; Demons sold at a price that exceeds MSRP will be produced after priority production
is completed
- Dealers can only order as many Demons as they are allocated
- New Demon Concierge hotline and website to provide direct communication for customers and
dealers to track their order
- U.S. dealers can start placing orders for the Demon on Wednesday, June 21
- Production of limited-edition, serialized, single model-year (3,000 United States/300 Canada)
Challenger SRT Demon begins later this summer; deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealers to begin
this fall
June 20, 2017, Auburn Hills, Mich. - The limited-production, 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT
Demon – the fastest quarter mile production car ever – is due to start arriving in dealerships this fall.
Today, Dodge is announcing just how it will allocate these rare beasts to its dealer body.
“We learned a lot when we launched the wildly popular SRT Hellcats,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of
Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT—FCA North America. “We’ve taken that
information and created an allocation plan that is clear and concise, builds on Demon’s position as the
Dodge//SRT halo and makes it easy for our customers to understand how they can put a Demon into
their garage and, ultimately, out on the drag strip.”
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the first-ever production car to do a front-wheel lift, as certified
by Guinness World Records, and it’s the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car with an elapsed
time (ET) of 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour (mph), as certified by National Hot Rod Association
(NHRA). It also registers the highest g-force (1.8 g) ever recorded at launch in a production car.
“The 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon represents the best of what Dodge//SRT stands for –
performance capabilities that are second to none, iconic styling and a heritage built on pushing the
boundaries of what is possible at a price that is attainable,” Kuniskis added. “We know some dealers
may be tempted to sell to the highest bidder, but we are encouraging them to leverage the Demon as
a halo for both the brand and their dealership, to bring customers into their showrooms and see
everything we have to offer.”
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon allocation plan is consistent with that philosophy. Here is how
Demon will be allocated to dealers:
- To be eligible to order a Challenger SRT Demon, dealers must have sold more than one SRT
Hellcat in the last 12 months
- Dealer allocation will be based on 60 percent SRT Hellcat and 40 percent Charger and
Challenger sales performance
- Dealers can only order as many Demons as they are allocated
- Demons sold at or below MSRP will receive priority scheduling resulting in lower serial
numbers
- Demons sold for a price that exceeds MSRP will be produced after priority production is
completed
Dodge is also creating a new Demon Concierge hotline (800-998-1110) to provide direct
communication for customers and dealers. A new website will also allow them to track their orders at
www.dodge.com.
To qualify as a verified sold order, an acknowledgement document must be completed and signed by
the customer, the dealer and be notarized. The document must be received by the Demon Concierge
before the vehicle will be slated for production. This important document serves two purposes:
- Provides a detailed list of safety considerations, technical specifications and features on the vehicle; and
- Helps determine priority production based on customer-facing contract price
Dealers can start placing orders for the Demon on Wednesday, June 21. Production of limited-edition,
serialized, single model-year (3,000 United States/300 Canada) Challenger SRT Demon begins later
this summer; deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealers to begin this fall.
