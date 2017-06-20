Dodge dealers will begin accepting orders for the $86,090 (including gas guzzler tax and destination) 2018 Challenger SRT Demon on Wednesday, June 21, and deliveries will start in the fall. The company hopes to limit speculators’ ability to jack up the prices on the highly anticipated vehicle by instituting a unique ordering process for it. Examples of the muscle car that sell at or below MSRP get priority scheduling and receive a lower serial number. Conversely, “Demons sold at a price that exceeds MSRP will be produced after priority production is completed,” Dodge said in the press announcement.







Dodge will limit the Challenger Demon to 3,000 units in the United States and 300 of them in Canada. Each one will come with a serial number showing its place in the production order. At the moment, the company will only pledge to build the muscle machine for a single model year. Do you think the company’s ordering process will keep speculators away from this highly sought-after, limited-edition vehicle?

“We learned a lot when we launched the wildly popular SRT Hellcats,” Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA North America, said in the release. “We’ve taken that information and created an allocation plan that is clear and concise, builds on Demon’s position as the Dodge SRT halo and makes it easy for our customers to understand how they can put a Demon into their garage and, ultimately, out on the drag strip.”

The Challenger Demon won’t be available from every Dodge dealer, though. In order to offer the muscle machine, a showroom must have sold more than one SRT Hellcat in the last 12 months. Even then, the shop only receives an allocation of Demons based on the site’s sales performance of the Charger, Challenger, and SRT Hellcat.







“We know some dealers may be tempted to sell to the highest bidder, but we are encouraging them to leverage the Demon as a halo for both the brand and their dealership, to bring customers into their showrooms and see everything we have to offer,” Kuniskis said in the announcement.

Folks lucky enough to get one of these supercharged muscle cars will also being able to take advantage of the Demon Concierge hotline and website. This service will let the automaker have direct communications for buyers and dealers for tracking their order.

Those lucky enough to get through this process successfully can have a seat behind the wheel of an amazing machine. The Challenger Demon packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes 808 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque on 91-octane gasoline. Filling the tank with race fuel bumps the output to 840 hp (626 kW) and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) of torque. The ample power lets this muscle car pull harder than a Bugatti Veyron off the starting line.