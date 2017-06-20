Camaro ZL1 1LE, meet Nurburgring. In an effort to further prove that Chevy’s most potent Camaro is exactly that, the company has released a quicker teaser video showing the new 650-horsepower (484-kilowatt) muscle car taking on the Green Hell. And fans of the brand should be excited.

With a current fast lap of 7 minutes, 29.6 seconds recorded by the base ZL1, the 1LE should be able to best that by a few seconds. Even though the two use the same 650-hp (484-kW) 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the 1LE comes with a significant amount of upgrades that make it even more well-suited for the track. You can view the full video here.







Equipped with the Extreme Track Performance Package (a $7,500 option), the 1LE is 60 pounds (27 kilograms) lighter than the standard ZL1. It also comes with lightweight Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers on the front and rear, as well as an adjustable ride height, and a rear stabilizer bar.

Added aerodynamics – including that massive rear wing – should help aid in cornering downforce, while a set of Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires deliver max lateral grip of 1.10 g, and reduce weight by about 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms) per corner. For comparison’s sake, the fastest Shelby GT350R Mustang recorded a lap time of 7 minutes, 32.19 seconds. A few seconds quicker, and the 1LE could beat out the Lamborghini Huracan (7:28), the BMW M4 GTS (7:27.88), and even the Aventador (7:25).

Chevy hasn’t given a date as to when it will release footage of the Nurburgring lap in full, but given the teaser, we should expect to see it in the next few days… and likely with a new lap record attached.

Source: Chevrolet



