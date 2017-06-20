With 727 horsepower (542 kilowatts) under the hood, Roush’s new P-51 Mustang is nothing to sneeze at. Claiming the title of the company’s most powerful vehicle to date, the monstrous muscle car was originally announced at the 2016 SEMA show in Vegas – but now we have all the images and details necessary to appreciate it in full.

Based on the Ford Mustang GT, Roush bolts on a Phase 2 2.3-liter Eaton TVS supercharger to help coax out the aforementioned 727 hp (564 kW) and 610 pound-feet (827 Newton-meters) of torque. A coilover suspension and upgraded half shafts pair with 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels and a performance brake pacakge, further aiding overall performance.







Available in both manual and automatic, the upgrade also includes an adjustable exhaust system with a customizable sound profile. Standard with three aggressive outputs, owners can tune the exhaust note via a downloadable app on their smartphone.

The exterior wears a new front fascia complete with a custom horizontal grille, hand-painted P-51 badging, and an aggressive carbon fiber front splitter. Other visual updates include larger side skirts and scoops, a new hood, and the aforementioned 19-inch Weld Racing wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires.







Inside, the cabin sees a number of comparable enhancements, including a brown leather trim designed to match the bomber jackets used by P-51 pilots, as well as a P-51 logo located in the instrument cluster, a red shift knob, performance pedals, and a special limited edition plaque. And it is limited.

Production will be capped at just 51 examples for the 2017 model year, each with an upgrade cost of $42,500. Naturally, that doesn’t include the donor Mustang GT – which itself has an asking price of $33,195 – but does include a 3-year/36,000 mile warranty.

Source: Roush



