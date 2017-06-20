Ticking every option box makes for an impressively opulent way to haul the whole family and tow their stuff, too.
On the heels of officially announcing the 2018 Lincoln Navigator Extended, the configurator is already available for the updated luxury SUV. Ticking every possible option box results in a premium family hauler that costs $104,595, including $1,195 for destination.
The base 2018 Navigator starts at $73,250, but prices grow quickly. The Select trim is $77,250, and the Reserve version goes for $82,400. The range-topping Black Label costs $94,900 and comes absolutely full of luxurious standard equipment like real wood trim, micro suede headliner, 360-degree camera system, technology package with adaptive cruise control, heavy-duty towing package, 20-speaker stereo, and navigation.
Even after choosing the Black Label trim, there are still $6,495 in available options for giving the model an even more to the high-class look. Lincoln offers the SUV in seven exterior colors, and two of them – Chroma Blue Crystal and Chroma Molten Gold – increase the vehicle’s price by $1,750. A set of 22-inch, six-spoke wheels further dress up the outside for $995.
Inside, the Navigator Black Label is available with Alpine white, Mahogany Red, and Coastal Blue leather. While the cabin is quite opulent already, 30-way power adjustable seats with a massaging function are available for the driver and passenger at a cost of $1,250. Folks wanting to keep the occupants in the back happy can get a rear seat entertainment system with wireless headphones for $1,995. Owners that know they have lots of stuff to carry can also get a Cargo Package for $420 that includes a tiered partition in the back and a brightly trimmed roof rack with crossbars. All-weather floor mats add $85 to the SUV’s price.
The 2018 Navigator will arrive at dealers this fall. The only available powertrain will be a biturbo 3.5-liter V6 with a projected 450 horsepower and 10-speed automatic. Lower trims will come in either 4X2 or 4X4 layouts, but all Black Label models will be 4X4s.
Source: Lincoln