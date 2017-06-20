On the heels of officially announcing the 2018 Lincoln Navigator Extended, the configurator is already available for the updated luxury SUV. Ticking every possible option box results in a premium family hauler that costs $104,595, including $1,195 for destination.







The base 2018 Navigator starts at $73,250, but prices grow quickly. The Select trim is $77,250, and the Reserve version goes for $82,400. The range-topping Black Label costs $94,900 and comes absolutely full of luxurious standard equipment like real wood trim, micro suede headliner, 360-degree camera system, technology package with adaptive cruise control, heavy-duty towing package, 20-speaker stereo, and navigation.

Even after choosing the Black Label trim, there are still $6,495 in available options for giving the model an even more to the high-class look. Lincoln offers the SUV in seven exterior colors, and two of them – Chroma Blue Crystal and Chroma Molten Gold – increase the vehicle’s price by $1,750. A set of 22-inch, six-spoke wheels further dress up the outside for $995.







Inside, the Navigator Black Label is available with Alpine white, Mahogany Red, and Coastal Blue leather. While the cabin is quite opulent already, 30-way power adjustable seats with a massaging function are available for the driver and passenger at a cost of $1,250. Folks wanting to keep the occupants in the back happy can get a rear seat entertainment system with wireless headphones for $1,995. Owners that know they have lots of stuff to carry can also get a Cargo Package for $420 that includes a tiered partition in the back and a brightly trimmed roof rack with crossbars. All-weather floor mats add $85 to the SUV’s price.

The 2018 Navigator will arrive at dealers this fall. The only available powertrain will be a biturbo 3.5-liter V6 with a projected 450 horsepower and 10-speed automatic. Lower trims will come in either 4X2 or 4X4 layouts, but all Black Label models will be 4X4s.

Source: Lincoln