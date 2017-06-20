The sixth-generation VW Jetta has been around in the U.S. since 2011, so it goes without saying it’s in dire need of a refresh to keep up the pace with the competition. We won’t have to wait much longer to see it without the camouflage as production will begin in December following what will be a premiere at a major auto show. Our money is on Los Angeles at the beginning of the same month.

Meanwhile, a prototype has been caught by the spy camera undergoing testing showing its headlights with upper LED daytime running lights peeking through the camo. All the disguise in the world can’t hide the fact the new Jetta will be much bigger than the outgoing model. At the same time, the images are showing the test vehicle is different than the mysterious sedan spotted a few days ago in China. How do we know? It’s easy. The glass area of this U.S.-spec car extends beyond the rear door, which itself has a different cutline when compared to the rear door of the Chinese prototype.

Overall, the new Jetta appears to have a more curvaceous shape than the model is about to replace, with a raked roofline in the same vein as the 2014 New Midsize Coupe (pictured below) that was followed by a China-only Lamando production car. The exterior styling will likely resemble those two, while on the inside we expect many of the Golf’s bits and bobs to find their way inside VW’s new sedan.

Speaking of the Golf, it will share its MQB platform and chances are most of the hardware will be inherited from the hatchback. With the Jetta essentially being a Golf sedan — that makes sense to us. It goes without saying the sedan’s increased footprint will pay dividends in terms of interior space especially if you take into account the wheelbase has been significantly stretched compared to the aging Jetta. Despite growing in size, it will still likely end up being lighter than the current car as a result of the new underpinnings.

If the next-gen Jetta will indeed debut early December in the City of Angeles, perhaps VW will be kind enough to show it online in November. Meanwhile, expect more revealing spy shots to arrive in the months to come.

Photos: Automedia