In October last year, Audi discontinued the all-electric R8 e-tron after less than two years on the market. The supercar was available exclusively to European customers with a starting price of €1 million (about $1.1 million), which was probably one of the main reasons why “fewer than 100 examples” were delivered, according to the automaker.

Now a new report from Car and Driver suggests the vehicle could actually get a successor, as Peter Mertens, new head of development at the company, has hinted at such a possibility. Speaking to the former Volvo R&D boss recently, the magazine discovered he is willing to fill the gap that the R8 e-tron created.







“You can very well imagine that at some point we will have an electric supercar,” Mertens commented to journalists at the 2017 Formula E race in Berlin. “The question is, ‘Would I like to make it happen sooner?’ and the answer is, ‘Yes, of course.’ It is part of our plan. We’re not going to talk about that today, but I can tell you that for a brand like Audi, a supercar is always interesting, and it’s a segment in which we have been playing, we have been a very serious player.”

Audi wants to generally offer not just electrified versions of existing ICE models, but distinct EVs, which means the potential future electric supercar won’t be just an R8 with an electric powertrain - most likely, it will be a completely different machine. Mertens also hinted the vehicle could get 800-volt charging system, despite the significantly increased price of such a product.

“800-volt puts a significant extra cost on the bill. We need to evaluate whether customers will be prepared to pay that. In segments like super sports cars, it will be yes, no doubt about it.”

And if that’s not enough, Mertens revealed Audi is interested in hardcore versions of the future e-tron models, which basically means we could see an e-tron S or e-tron RS supercar one day.

Source: Car and Driver