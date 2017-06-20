If for some reason you’re finding the regular 2018 Navigator too small, Ford’s posh marque has prepared an even bigger version of the fullsize luxury SUV. It’s appropriately called "Extended" and is making its debut on the eve of the summer solstice aka the longest day of the year. It’s almost one foot (30 centimeters) longer than the standard model and consequently it makes the interior more spacious.

As a matter of fact, Lincoln is proud to say the stretched model offers a segment-leading cargo volume behind the second-row seats and at the same time an additional 15 cubic feet of cargo behind the third row. The good news doesn’t stop here as getting in and out of the bigger Navigator is easier now thanks to the elongated rear doors. Not only that, but there’s more legroom to enjoy as a result of the extended wheelbase almost 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) longer than that of the standard Navigator.

In terms of pricing, it doesn’t come as a surprise the new version is more expensive. While the regular 2018 Navigator kicks off from $72,055 MSRP in its entry-level Premiere trim, the cheapest Extended version will set you back $80,750 for the base Select L model. It should be mentioned that beyond size, there are differences in terms of equipment. For example, the regular model rides on 20-inch wheels whereas the Extended variant has a 22-inch set.

Go all out and the starting price rises to $96,905 for the Black Label L and you can easily hit the $100,000 mark once you add some options — the rear seat entertainment system costs $1,995 while the 30-way adjustable driver and passenger seats with massaging function are an extra $1,250.

For the Black Label L range topper, Lincoln is offering a new Destination interior theme taking inspiration from vintage luggage. It boasts Mahogany Red Venetian leather upholstery with a fancy diamond weave adorning the seats and combined with khaya wood laser-etched appliqués. Alternatively, buyers will be able to get the bigger Navigator with Chalet and Yacht Club interior themes.

Both standard and extended models will go on sale in United States this fall.

Source: Lincoln