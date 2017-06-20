There’s been plenty of back-and-forth through the years between Bugatti and Hennessey over bragging rights to the world’s fastest production car. With the Chiron’s actual top speed still unknown (Bugatti limits the hypercar to 261 miles per hour for “safety” reasons), Hennessey is preparing to make another play for the title with an all-new car named after the strongest tornado on the planet. It’s called the Venom F5, paying homage to the Fujita scale that measures tornado strength based on the damage caused by the twister's wind speed.

Technically speaking, scientists now use the Enhanced Fujita scale, so in reality the new hypercar should be called Venom EF5. On that scale, however, EF5 wind speeds are only labeled to 200 miles per hour, wheres the F scale goes past 300 mph. Only weather nerds like us are interested in such things, but for the rest of the motoring world, you can probably guess why Hennessey calls this car F5.

Whereas previous Hennessey products have been based on production vehicles, the F5 will be its own in-house design, built all-new from the ground up with the intent to be a 300 mph street legal production car. To make that happen, the company launched an entirely new division called Hennessey Special Vehicles, with the F5 being its first project. As far as details, we have the teaser photos here and that's pretty much it. There’s nothing from the Hennessey camp on power or design, but considering the company's Lotus-based Venom GT clocked an official speed of 265.6 miles per hour, the manufacturer certainly has the chops to achieve such a performance benchmark.

Hennessey actually claimed the title of world’s fastest production car in 2013 with the aforementioned 265 mph run. The Bugatti Veyron SS was actually a bit faster at 267.9 mph, but Hennessey claimed the speed was invalid because it required the Veyron's limiter to be removed. Guinness World Records initially agreed with Hennessey, but later reversed the decision and awarded the title back to Bugatti. In response, Hennessey took the Venom GT to 270 mph at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but the run wasn’t recognized as official because it only went in one direction instead of an average speed in two directions.

We will certainly be anxiously awaiting the details on this 300 mph land rocket, which Hennessey says should be coming later this year.

Source: Hennessey