This year's event will also honor Ferrari.

Look forward to seeing a giant sculpture inspired Bernie Ecclestone towering over the crowd at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Rather than commissioning a huge display in recognition of an automaker like in the past, this year’s event will feature a gargantuan artwork called The Five Ages of Ecclestone that will highlight vehicles from five chapters of Ecclestone’s career at a driver, manager, team owner, and business leader. The organizers won’t release images of the sculpture yet, but they promise it will reach into the sky in front of Goodwood House.

Ecclestone started in motorsport mainly as a driver's manager, including of F1 World Champion Jochen Rindt, and team owner, but he dabbled a little in competing behind the wheel like an entry in the Monaco Grand Prix in 1958. Ecclestone took over the Brabham team in 1971, and he began leading the F1 Constructors’ Association in 1974, which made him the series’ de facto business leader. While no longer F1’s CEO, he now holds an advisory role as the series’ chairman emeritus.

“It’s wonderful that Bernie has agreed to spend the weekend at the Festival with many of the great names with whom he has worked during a life dedicated to racing. I’m also delighted that he will bring with him some great historic Grand Prix cars from his incredible collection.” Lord March, the festival's founder, said.

The opportunities are running out to attend this year’s Festival of Speed. According to organizers, there are no longer Saturday or full weekend tickets available. Thursday, Friday, and “a limited number “of Sunday tickets are still on sale. 

This year’s Festival of Speed will also offer a chance to see many other vehicular delights. For example, Chip Ganassi Racing drivers will pilot the Ford GT up the hillclimb. Plus, Mercedes-AMG will bring quite a collection of vehicles, including the AMG GT four-door concept, SLS AMG Black Series, and a 1994 C-Class DTM car. 

Lord March teases this year's event in the clip below.

 

Source: Goodwood Festival of Speed

