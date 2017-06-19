Richard Hammond was involved in a serious accident last weekend while behind the wheel of a Rimac Concept_One electric supercar. It took place at the Hemburg Hill Climb event just after the finish line, and saw the car tumble down a cliff before bursting into flames. Thankfully, "Hamster" walked away mostly unharmed, apart from a fractured knee. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about the car.

In an effort to detail the incident more fully, Rimac founder and CEO, Mate Rimac, has released more information in a statement delivered to the website Vidi Auto. In it, Rimac says that the car flew "300 meters (328 yards) horizontally and tumbled from a 100-meter (109 yards) height." Continuing on, the CEO also made it a point to debunk previous reports citing false facts.

"After the first flight it fell on asphalt road 10 meters (11 yards) below the place where the fire started. I am not able to tell at which speed it was driven, but I cannot believe what nonsense has been written by people who have no idea, or are blind, or just mischievous."







What we do know, apart from the details mentioned above, is that the accident will delay work on the Grand Tour season 2, according to Jeremy Clarkson. Clarkson and May will fill in for Hammond during upcoming shoots, and though he didn’t say when the new season would return, it likely won’t be ready in time for the proposed October premiere date.

The car in question, a 2018 Rimac Concept_One, produces 1,224 horsepower (900 kilowatts) and can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.5 seconds. The electric supercar has claimed top speed of 221 mph (355 kmh) and a driving range of 217 miles (350 km).

Source: Vidi Auto



