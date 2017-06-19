Honda wants everyone to save the date for July 14, as that’s when the manufacturer will officially debut the new tenth-generation Honda Accord. The reveal is scheduled to take place in Detroit and will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. To whet our appetites, Honda has dropped a concept teaser photo which suggests styling similar to the current Civic, as we suspected from earlier spy photos.

Honda promises the new Accord will be the most fun-to-drive of them all, while also being the most premium and dramatically styled. There are quite a few people who’ve been critical of the Civic’s look – particularly the flamboyant Type R – but the teaser pic combined with the many spy shots captured over recent months leads us to believe the recast Accord will be handsome at the very least.

Honda previously revealed some details on the new Accord’s power options. The smooth V6 is gone, replaced by a pair of turbocharged four cylinder mills and the manufacturer’s next-generation hybrid system. Honda officials have been coy on power levels, but at a recent event in Japan we had occasion to drive a pre-production model and we’re fairly confident the V6 won’t be missed. The boosted four-pot delivers impressive off-the-line grunt with plenty of pulling power at highway speeds. Horsepower is said to be more than the outgoing V6 but less than the Civic Type R, meaning it falls somewhere between 278 and 306 ponies. We can live with that.

We can also happily live with the six-speed manual transmission, which will still be offered for the Accord. It also features Honda’s new 10-speed automatic, which seems to be an outstanding box based on our limited seat time with the prototype. A CVT will also be available.

Honda says the tenth-generation Accord is all-new from the ground up. Given the success of previous Accords, the new model has some rather large shoes to fill but from what we’ve seen so far, it should be up to the task. In a few weeks, we’ll know for sure.

Source: Honda