Hide press release Show press release

The Cadillac XTS is a spacious and comfortable sedan with confident handling and performance. For 2018, the XTS receives technical, chassis and appearance changes to heighten the appeal of this elegant sedan.

Beginning with the enhanced next-generation Cadillac user experience, which debuted on the 2017 CTS sport sedan, the XTS now offers a dynamic platform that can be adjusted over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs, leveraging the cloud to enable personalization, available connected navigation and applications via the Collection app store.

The updated chassis has revised tire designs for both 19” and 20” tires—improving ride comfort while reducing outside noise for a quieter more comfortable cabin. Drivers will find front-seat luxury much more comfortable thanks to changes to seat foam geometry, wire frame structure and heat pad redesign. An increased use of engineered sound insulators (to reduce exterior noise) reduces cabin sound to create an even more serene environment.

New exterior styling features freshened front and rear fascias. Updated interior color and trim choices – including a Platinum-exclusive Maple Sugar with Jet Black environment – and new alloy wheel options highlight the updates to the XTS. The appearance change includes new fenders, front and rear fascias, grille, and the addition of LED headlights and taillamp in keeping with today’s portfolio. It also brings the overall length of the car to 200.9 inches (1.1” inches shorter than 2017).

Also available is the XTS Platinum V-Sport, which takes performance to a higher level, driven by an exclusive twin-turbo engine and all-wheel drive.



Standard and available features across the lineup include:

Updated chassis with improved ride comfort

Brembo front brakes standard

Available advanced all-wheel-drive system with electronically controlled limited-slip differential

Standard 19-inch wheels and available 20-inch wheels, with a new wheel design for Luxury and Platinum models

Updated next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system with the fastest response time ever, updated graphics, personalized profiles, smartphone-like navigation, Wi-Fi and active connection

Adaptive remote start

Four USB ports

Standard eight-speaker Bose audio system

When it comes to trunk space, the XTS is in a league of its own, with 18 cubic feet (509 L), exceeding some midsize and full-size competitors — that’s more than the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The cargo advantage means room for five or more suitcases.

Technology and Connectivity — technology upgrades for a more connected ride

The next-generation Cadillac user experience is a dynamic platform that can be adjusted over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs, leveraging the cloud to enable personalization, available connected navigation and applications via the Collection app store.

With functionality that applies popular apps and smartphone practices in the vehicle, the new user experience system provides customers with easier access to the most common features. The more intuitive operation includes a Summary View in which all key applications – climate, audio, phone and navigation – are displayed on one screen.

Read more

Exterior Design: modern design enhanced by new LED lighting



The exterior design was altered to present a freshened style closer in line with the CT6 prestige sedan. Changes include the addition of all-new LED headlights and taillamps, fenders and front and rear fascia and a new grille.

New designs are available on both 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Read more

Interior Features: improved front-seat comfort with new color and trim options

Like the exterior, the XTS’ cabin features authentic cut-and-sewn materials and an artistic integration of technology.

New interior decor is available across much of the XTS line. There is a revised Jet Black with Shale-accented environment available for XTS, XTS Luxury and XTS Premium Luxury models. The XTS Platinum models include new Jet Black and Maple Sugar with Jet Black accents.

Platinum models feature a leather-wrapped interior with microfiber suede headliner, as well as premium wood trim on the steering wheel, console, center stack, instrument panel and door panels.



Seating trim offers full-leather seating on Kona, or semi-aniline full leather seating surfaces on Platinum models, both with perforated detailing. Heated and ventilated seats are also offered. The 2018 model includes the redesigned updates to the seat foam geometry, wire frame structure, heat pads for the heated seats and 40” of rear legroom for added passenger comfort. Together, the changes elevate the riding experience for the driver and passengers.

Read more

Powertrains: Confident power from two V-6 engines

The Cadillac twin-turbo 3.6L V-6 headlines the XTS’ powertrain lineup and is standard on the V-Sport model, delivering SAE-certified 410 horsepower (306 kW) and 369 lb-ft of torque (500 Nm), making it one of the most power-dense six-cylinder engines in the segment. A pair of turbochargers and an efficient charge air cooler help provide more immediate power delivery, while peak torque is sustained over a broad range — 1,900 to 5,600 rpm — for a confident feeling of power when accelerating or overtaking traffic.

The XTS’ standard 3.6L V-6 is rated at 304 horsepower (227 kW) and 264 lb-ft of torque (355 Nm). Lightweight features help reduce overall weight for greater efficiency and a more favorable front-to-rear weight balance. Examples include a composite intake manifold that saves approximately 5.5 pounds (2.5 kg) over the weight of a comparable aluminum intake and an integrated cylinder head/exhaust manifold design that saves approximately 13 pounds (6 kg) per engine.

The engines are matched with six-speed automatic transmissions and tap-shift control.

Driving Experience: Revised chassis and tire designs further elevate ride quality

The newly updated chassis has revised tire designs for both 19- and 20-inch tires, improving ride comfort while reducing outside noise for a quieter and more comfortable cabin. The XTS can be equipped with Magnetic Ride Control and Rear Air Leveling for extra-sharp handling.

A layered approach to the driving experience relies on new and established technologies, all rooted in a stiff structure. The body is infused with strategically placed, ultra-high-strength steel for strength and crash protection and serves as the foundation for the advanced chassis system.

A smart all-wheel-drive system with Haldex technology and an electronic limited-slip differential that splits torque between the rear wheels complements an advanced high-performance strut front suspension and available Magnetic Ride Control real-time damping to give the XTS sure-footed, confident and comfortable ride and handling. The rear suspension comprises a linked H-arm design with air springs.

Read more

Safety: confidence through sophisticated safety features

Cadillac provides available advanced safety based on its “control-and-alert” strategy, employing advanced technologies — including radar, camera and ultrasonic sensors — to help prevent crashes. The safety features bolster driver vision and awareness of road hazards and can even help drivers avert potential crashes. In certain situations, Cadillac’s advanced crash-avoidance systems, such as automatic braking, can automatically apply braking in response to potential hazards.

The available Driver Awareness Package also features updates to provide the comfort of assurance in a safe drive. XTS models equipped with the Driver Awareness Package will find features such as Low Speed Automatic Braking, Following Distance Indicators and Lane Change Alert to complement Side Blind Zone Alert. The Driver Awareness Package is available on Luxury Trim and is standard on higher trims. The Driver Assist Package, which adds Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, is available on Premium Luxury and standard on Platinum models.

Read more

###

Appendix

Exterior Design: modern design enhanced by new LED lighting



The exterior design was altered to present a freshened style closer in line with the CT6 prestige sedan. Changes include the addition of all-new LED headlights and taillamps, fenders and front and rear fascia and a new grille.

New designs are available on both 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Like all Cadillac vehicles, the grille, LED headlamps and exterior signature lighting invite discovery with precise details you appreciate the more time you spend with the vehicle.

Additional features include:

Unique Platinum grille on XTS Platinum and Platinum V-Sport models

Available power folding mirrors

Standard LED headlamps

Illuminating door handles included on Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models

Rainsense automatic windshield wipers are included on Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models

Standard 19-inch new Pearl-Nickel-accented painted aluminum wheels with chrome inserts on XTS

Standard 19-inch painted finish aluminum wheels on XTS Luxury, with optional polished finish

All-new 20-inch ultra-bright machined and premium painted wheels are standard on XTS Platinum

Driver Awareness Package adds new Low Speed Forward and vision-based Automatic Braking, Following Distance Indicator and Lane Change Alert (optional on XTS Luxury and standard on XTS Premium Luxury, Platinum and V-Sport Platinum)

Ten exterior colors are offered: Crystal White Tricoat, Black Raven, Radiant Silver Metallic, Phantom Gray Metallic, Bronze Dune Metallic, Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic, with the addition of Red Horizon Tintcoat, Stone Gray Metallic and Midnight Sky Metallic.

Interior Features: improved front-seat comfort with new color and trim options

Like the exterior, the XTS’ cabin features authentic cut-and-sewn materials and an artistic integration of technology.

New interior decor is available across much of the XTS line. There is a revised Jet Black with Shale-accented environment available for XTS, XTS Luxury and XTS Premium Luxury models. The XTS Platinum models include new Jet Black and Maple Sugar with Jet Black accents.

Platinum models feature a leather-wrapped interior with microfiber suede headliner, as well as premium wood trim on the steering wheel, console, center stack, instrument panel and door panels.



Seating trim offers full-leather seating on Kona, or semi-aniline full leather seating surfaces on Platinum models, both with perforated detailing. Heated and ventilated seats are also offered. The 2018 model includes the redesigned updates to the seat foam geometry, wire frame structure, heat pads for the heated seats and 40” of rear legroom for added passenger comfort. Together, the changes elevate the riding experience for the driver and passengers.

Additional interior features include:

22-way power-adjustable front seats with heat, ventilation and massage are standard on Platinum models and available on Premium Luxury models.

Adaptive remote start is standard on all models.

Audio system with Bose® premium eight-speaker sound is standard on the XTS and Luxury models.

Bose® Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with Surround Stage signal processing is standard on Premium Luxury and Platinum models.

Tri-zone automatic climate control is standard on Premium Luxury and Platinum models. Dual-zone automatic climate control is standard on XTS and Luxury models.

Color, reconfigurable 12.3-inch gauge cluster with driver information center is standard on Premium Luxury and Platinum models.

Head-up display with color readouts is standard on the Premium Luxury and Platinum models.

Illuminated entry and courtesy lighting is standard on all models.

Accent lighting, including LED spotlights and light pipes, is standard on Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models.

Full-leather seats with mini-perforated inserts are standard; Semi-Aniline full-leather seating surfaces with mini-perforated inserts are standard on the Platinum model XTS.

Heated driver/front passenger and outboard rear passenger seats and vented driver/front passenger seats are standard on Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models.

Leather-accented steering wheel with wood accents and tap up/tap down transmission controls is standard.

Heated steering wheel is standard on Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models.

Power rear window shade and manual rear side window shades are available on the Premium Luxury model and standard on Platinum.

Five interior color/trim combinations are offered:

Jet Black and Graphite Sapele Open Pore wood trim; leather seating surfaces

New Shale with Jet Black accents and Graphite Sapele High Gloss Natural Ash wood trim; leather seating surfaces

Kona Brown with Jet Black accents and natural finish wood trim; full leather seating surfaces

New Platinum-exclusive Jet Black High gloss Ebony Lineate wood trim; Semi-Aniline full leather seats

New Platinum-exclusive Maple Sugar with Jet Black accents and Nutella Lineate with high gloss Ebony Lineate wood trim; Semi-Aniline full leather seats

Technology and Connectivity: Technology upgrades for a more connected ride

The next-generation Cadillac user experience is a dynamic platform that can be adjusted over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs, leveraging the cloud to enable personalization, available connected navigation and applications via the Collection app store.

With functionality similar to smartphones, the new user experience system provides customers with easier access to the most common features. The more intuitive operation includes a Summary View in which all key applications – climate, audio, phone and navigation – are displayed on one screen

The heart of the next-generation Cadillac user experience is the 8-inch LCD multi-touch-sensitive screen integrated into the top of the central instrument panel. The next-generation Cadillac user experience vibrant LCD screen resembles a smartphone’s screen, with large, easy-to-target icons to execute commands. Upgrades and enhancements for the next-generation Cadillac user experience in 2018 include in-vehicle apps via Collection, partial name recognition, display of Advanced Park Assist, Wi-Fi signal strength display, personalized profiles, integrated smartphone-like navigation and active connection.

“Cadillac pioneered connectivity by bringing OnStar to market, and more recently we became the first luxury brand to enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across our product line,” says Richard Brekus, Cadillac director of Product Strategy. “We have worked to improve overall system response in recent years, and now this next-generation user experience system delivers more improvements, focused mainly on intuitive control.”

Personalized Profiles

My Driver Preferences are personalized cloud-based profiles that allow users to customize the infotainment system and take that same customized experience with them into any new Cadillac user experience-equipped vehicle.

Features such as vehicle and display setting, contact favorites, navigation route preferences and recent destinations can be customized and follow a user’s profile.

Each driver can create an individual account and personalize their preferences for the Cadillac user experience. Vehicle owners can manage their My Driver Preferences in the vehicle or via their myCadillac Owner Center on the Cadillac website.

Integrated Smartphone-like Navigation

The new Cadillac user experience features an available all-new navigation app with an intuitive interface and access to destination information via available cloud-based services. This includes updated points of interest, live traffic information, fuel prices and parking information.

Through simple input methods, such as enhanced voice recognition and an improved onscreen search function, users have access to more relevant search results. Over time, this opt-in subscription-based system can learn a user’s preferred routes and destinations, offering predictive suggestions based upon traffic and frequent destinations.

New Cadillac user experience equipped vehicles currently come standard with an available, opt-in 12-month connected navigation trial.

Active Connection

The built-in OnStar 4G LTE enables an active connection to the vehicle that, with customer consent, will allow Cadillac to remotely update features such as navigation and the newly launched Collection app store, after vehicle purchase.

The available 4GLTE Wi-Fi hotspot allows passengers to connect up to seven compatible mobile devices, smartphones and tablets to high-speed wireless Internet. The new system supports use of two compatible phones concurrently via Bluetooth.

Users can access Apple CarPlay and Android Auto advanced smartphone integration through the Home screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are subject to their terms, privacy statements and data plan rates and require a compatible smartphone.

Every new Cadillac currently comes standard with an available 12-month OnStar subscription at no additional cost. Among other benefits, this connectivity plan features OnStar Smart Driver, an opt-in service designed to help owners maximize their vehicle’s overall performance, reduce wear and tear, monitor fuel efficiency and improve their driving, all factors that add to the overall ownership experience.

Owners can also manage their vehicles remotely with the industry-leading myCadillac mobile app via their compatible smartphones.

Cadillac owners can also opt in to keep their vehicle connected at no cost for five years through the OnStar Basic Plan, including:

OnStar Vehicle Diagnostics, which runs monthly checks of a vehicle’s engine, transmission, anti-lock brakes and more

Dealer Maintenance Notification, which sends a diagnostic report directly to a preferred dealer, simplifying service scheduling

OnStar Smart Driver, which monitors driving behaviors and offers the opportunity to save money on insurance

AtYourService, which gives you access to a marketplace of money-saving offers from nearby merchants

The all-new myCadillac Mobile App combines the services available through the former myCadillac and OnStar RemoteLink® apps to allow customers to easily manage their vehicle ownership experience. Features on the new myCadillac Mobile App include roadside assistance, parking reminders, owner manual content and vehicle diagnostics. In addition, users will be able to remotely control vehicle features, including the OnStar Wi-Fi® hotspot, remote start/stop, and remote door lock/unlock. The app is included for free for five years and is available in the U.S. and Canada through the iTunes and Google Play Stores.

Driving Experience: Revised chassis and tire designs further elevate ride quality

The newly updated chassis has revised tire designs for both 19- and 20-inch tires, improving ride comfort while reducing outside noise for a quieter and more comfortable cabin. The XTS can be equipped with Magnetic Ride Control and Rear Air Leveling for extra-sharp handling.

A layered approach to the driving experience relies on new and established technologies, all rooted in a stiff structure. The body is infused with strategically placed, ultra-high-strength steel for strength and crash protection and serves as the foundation for the advanced chassis system.

A smart all-wheel-drive system with Haldex technology and an electronic limited-slip differential that splits torque between the rear wheels complements an advanced high-performance strut front suspension and available Magnetic Ride Control real-time damping to give the XTS sure-footed, confident and comfortable ride and handling. The rear suspension comprises a linked H-arm design with air springs.

High Performance Strut is based on the MacPherson strut front suspension design and features dual-path top mountings that separate the transfer of spring and damper loads to the body structure. It improves ride and handling characteristics in four significant ways:

Provides more linear and communicative steering through improved camber control

Improves impact isolation on bumps and rough surfaces

Reduces torque steer

Improves vehicle sensitivity to tire irregularities and wheel imbalance.

Magnetic Ride Control delivers precise body motion control, “reading” the road every millisecond and changing damping in just 5 milliseconds. It replaces conventional mechanical-valve shocks with electronically controlled shocks filled with a magnetorheological fluid containing minute iron particles. Under the presence of magnetic charge, the iron particles align to provide damping resistance almost instantly.

A premium electric, variable-assist power steering gear is employed with all front-wheel-drive models. It is designed to deliver excellent response and on-center characteristics while enhancing efficiency by drawing energy only when the wheels are turned.

StabiliTrak electronic stability control is standard on all models, along with variable-effort steering and four-wheel disc brakes (front Brembo brakes) with four-channel anti-lock brakes, all features that add important layers of control. Like Magnetic Ride Control, XTS borrows the Brembo braking technology from Cadillac’s V-Performance models.

Safety: confidence through sophisticated safety features

Cadillac XTS provides available advanced safety based on Cadillac’s “control and alert” strategy, which employs advanced technologies including radar, cameras and ultrasonic sensors to help prevent crashes. The safety features bolster driver vision and awareness of road hazards and can even help the driver avert potential crashes. In certain situations, Cadillac’s advanced crash-avoidance systems, such as automatic braking, can automatically apply braking in response to potential hazards.

The available Driver Awareness Package also features updates to provide the comfort of assurance in a safe drive. XTS models equipped with the Driver Awareness Package will find features such as Low Speed Automatic Braking, Following Distance Indicators and Lane Change Alert to complement Side Blind Zone Alert. The Driver Awareness Package is available on Luxury Trim and is standard on higher trims. The Driver Assist Package, which adds Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, is available on Premium Luxury and standard on Platinum models.

Additional safety features include dual-stage frontal air bags, knee air bags, side-impact air bags, head-curtain air bags and seat side-impact air bags for outboard rear passengers. A Rear Vision Camera is standard on all XTS models. Head-up display is standard on Premium Luxury and Platinum models.

The XTS also offers automatic parking assist (FWD models), which enables the car to park itself in both parallel and perpendicular spaces. It uses ultrasonic sensors to locate a suitable space and maneuver the car into the space. The driver is required to only engage reverse and apply the accelerator and brake pedals.