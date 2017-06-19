A fresh face and a new infotainment system helps keep things fresh.

In an effort to revive one of its most tired models, Cadillac will update the XTS for the 2018 model year. Leaked photos from May proposed the large luxury sedan would gain family friendly features like the angled headlights and integrated new taillights – now we’re able to see those updates in full.

The new design sees upgrades most noticeably to the front and rear fascia, lighting fixtures, and wheels. LED headlights and taillights now come standard, and new 19- and 20-inch wheel designs have been added. Optional Magnetic Ride Control and Rear Air Leveling, a first for the XTS, are said to improve chassis dynamics and comfort while also reducing outside noise. Brembo front brakes are now standard.

2018 Cadillac XTS


New Platinum-exclusive Maple Sugar and Jett Black trim feature color options have been added to the interior, accenting the next-generation Cadillac infotainment system, another first for the XTS. A leather-wrapped interior, a microfiber suede headliner, and premium wood trim give the sedan a more upscale feel overall. Four USB ports and a new eight-speaker Bose audio system have also been added.

Power comes courtesy of Cadillac’s 3.6-liter V6 producing 304 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 264 pound-feet (355 Newton meter) of torque in base trim. Equipped with the V-Sport trim, and a new biturbo setup, the engine produces a hefty 410 hp (306 kW) and 369 lb-feet (500 Nm) of torque. All-wheel drive comes standard in the V-Sport trim.

No word on pricing or availability just yet, but expect to see a slight increase over the current $45,595 base MSRP. The V-Sport trim will also expectedly see an increase over the current $72,695 asking price.

Source: Cadillac

