Mercedes-Benz introduced the GLC 63 models back in April at the New York Auto Show and now it’s opening the order books in its domestic market Germany where customers can purchase both the standard model and the “coupe-ified” version.

The most attainable version money can buy starts off at €96,509 (about $108,000) for the non-S GLC 63 in the regular body style and rises to an eye-watering €117,096 ($131,100) for the limited-run GLC 63 S Coupe Edition 1. Looking at the company’s German configurator, the most expensive version of the bunch costs just as much as the GLE 63 Coupe in the non-S specification: €117,155 ($131,200).

While the Edition 1 available for only 12 months does have a few extra niceties to try and justify the premium, it’s hard to make a case for it considering for the same amount of money you could buy the bigger and more powerful GLE 63 Coupe. The limited-run special version gets the Night and Aero packages as standard equipment along with matte black 21-inch forged wheels. On the inside, the range topper has black Nappa leather for the sports seats, a matte carbon fiber and bright aluminum trim, as well as yellow contrast stitching together with other similar trinkets.

In the United States, the new GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe models will arrive at the beginning of 2018.


In related news, Mercedes is now also accepting orders for the E-Class Cabriolet originally shown at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The lavish droptop can be had in Deutschland in E220d, E350d 4Matic, E200, E300, and E400 4Matic flavors. The cheapest one is the gasoline-powered E200 from €54,228 ($60,700) while the most expensive version upon launch is the all-paw E400 beginning at €70,281 ($78,700).

The U.S.-spec E-Class Cabriolet is expected to land towards the end of the year and should cost somewhere in the region of $65,000, which will be a tad bit more than the base $62,600 outgoing model.

Note: Raw conversion from euros to U.S. dollars. Does not take into account differences in tax.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

