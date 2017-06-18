Lamborghini has a lot on its plate right now as it’s just about ready to introduce its third production model joining the Huracan and Aventador. About 500 people are being hired to make that happen, while a paint plant generating an additional 200 jobs is already in the works and will be fully operational by the end of 2018. Moreover, the existing building in Sant’Agata Bolognese where the company is handling prototype and pre-series vehicle development has also been expanded to accommodate the SUV’s arrival.

Part of the investment was also in a new acoustic test room where Lamborghini will optimize the soundtrack provided by its naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines. It’s also the place where the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine set to power the Urus aka “Super SUV” will be tweaked to deliver an appealing exhaust note.

Lamborghini explains the sound “represents one of the most emotive experiences attached to the super sports car marque” and this new acoustic test room will facilitate “adjustment of particular sound sensations in order to create the typical Lamborghini driving experience, involving all the senses.”

The VW-owned niche automaker mentions the new facility will also support the acoustic adjustment of lightweight construction components and at the same time will be put to good use during the development of new drivetrains and concepts.

Lamborghini is gearing up to unveil the Urus in the months to come, possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September or even earlier online. It’s scheduled to go on sale next year exclusively with the turbocharged engine, thus marking a premiere for the brand. In addition, 2019 will be the year when the high-performance SUV will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain, yet another first for the company.

Further down the line, a fourth model could join the lineup at some point in the next decade and CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted it will take inspiration from the automaker’s prestigious past.

Source: Lamborghini