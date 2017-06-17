Another month, another Porsche recall in the United States. The German sports car manufacturer is issuing a service campaign for certain Panamera and Cayenne models that may have defective camshaft controllers.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Academy (NHTSA), the controllers may come loose inside the engine, potentially resulting in an engine stall. If that happens, the risk of crash could be increased.

A total of 17,986 vehicles are affected from the 2010-2012 Panamera S, Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo, 2011-2012 Panamera and Panamera 4, and 2011 Cayenne S and Cayenne Turbo models. No notification schedule has been provided yet, but Porsche says it will soon notify owners and will replace the fastening screws for the camshaft adjusters, if needed, free of charge.







Earlier this year, Porsche issued a number of recalls – first, in March it recalled almost its entire lineup to fix three different issues. The 911, Boxster, Macan, and Cayman models were hit by defective airbag inflators, windshields, and passenger occupant detection sensors.

Less than two months later, the automaker’s best-selling model, the Macan, was recalled because of a possible fuel leak problem. A total of 51,497 examples were affected with production dates from March 4, 2014, to April 14, 2017. No actual incidents were reported linked to this problem, but Porsche issued the recall as a preventive measure.

Source: Porsche and NHTSA