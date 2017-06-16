Cadillac has a facelift in store for its range-topping CT6 luxury sedan. Recently caught testing in Europe, it would seem the changes are more on the subtle side but still noteworthy from what we can see. Among them, it appears the revamped CT6 will be taking a few cues from the terrifically elegant Cadillac Escala concept we saw last year, and that’s not a bad thing. Specifically, it looks as though the reborn model will wear a new front fascia with larger grille and narrower headlamps that stretch further horizontally across the nose. The rear looks basically untouched, though a new tail light design could be in the works.

There’s also a possibility that we could be looking at a meatier performance-themed variant, given the more aggressive lower grille on the front fascia. The current CT6 maxes out with a biturbo 3.0-liter V6 making 404 horsepower, with base models receiving basically the same 3.6-liter mill found in a range of GM vehicles. The CT6 is also available as a plug-in hybrid, utilizing a 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder with its hybrid system to produce a combined 335 horsepower. Rumors abound as to what the forthcoming CT6 might get for power, including everything from additional biturbo engines to a variant of the 6.2-liter V8 found in the Corvette. A full-on V model is unlikely, but we learned long ago to never say never.

We spent some time with Cadillac’s big luxury sedan last year, and found it to be every bit as appealing in terms of luxury and comfort as compared to European rivals like the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series, both of which have a starting price significantly higher than the Caddy. Cadillac has crafted the outstanding ATS and CTS models to be foils German rivals, both in terms of luxury and performance. Perhaps now a similar attack is in store for the CT6.

We’ll likely find out next year at the Detroit Auto Show, when Cadillac is expected to officially reveal the new model.

Source: Automedia