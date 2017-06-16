The bizarre windshield design made the sedan more aerodynamic.

As Rolls-Royce nears the debut of the next-generation Phantom, the company is looking back on some of the famous owners of its ultra-luxury models. After previously highlighting Fred Astaire’s 1927 Phantom I, the automaker now shines the spotlight on British Field Marshal Bernard “Monty” Montgomery and his 1936 Phantom III. The cars will be alongside the new Phantom at its debut on July 27 at an event in Mayfair, London.

1936 Rolls-Royce Phantm III


During World War Two, Field Marshal Montgomery had three Rolls-Royce Phantom III at his disposal. The one going at display at the eighth-generation Phantom launch was his favorite of the trio. Alan Samuel Butler, the Chairman of the De Havilland Aircraft Company, originally ordered the opulent sedan. He specified it from coachmaker HJ Mulliner with an odd front-sloping windshield that made the vehicle 15 percent more aerodynamic. It also featured an enclosed spare tire and sculpted tail. Field Marshal Montgomery kept the car until 1962.

1936 Rolls-Royce Phantm III


A Rolls-Royce specialist recently restored the car, so it should look beautiful next to other examples of the model’s long history. The sedan will also be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance later this summer.

More Rolls-Royce Phantom News:

Rolls-Royce hasn’t been able to hide development of the new Phantom from spy photographers, including a long-wheelbase variant. Aesthetically, the eighth generation doesn’t look much different from the current one. However, there’s a new platform because the Rolls moves to BMW’s CLAR platform, which is also under the latest 7 Series. The chassis should mean significant weight savings. An evolution of the existing V12 should be under the hood, too. Inside, there's a digital screen for the instrument cluster rather than analog gauges.

Source: Rolls-Royce

Be part of something big