The Jaguar I-Pace concept made its debut less than a year ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but already the company is reportedly putting the electric SUV on the production line. The production version is set to make its debut later in the year.

According to Automotive News, production at Magna Steyr’s Austrian plant has already kicked off. The first examples will make their way to European showrooms as early as this year following a debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show in September. The I-Pace won’t be available in the U.S. until the second half of 2018, likely as a 2019 model year.

The quick production turnaround is thanks, in part, to Jaguar allowing Magna Steyr’s manufacturing team to be involved with the project from the beginning. "We were invited very early in the product development time frame in order to provide our process and manufacturing engineering proposals," said Karl-Friedrich Stracke, Magna Steyr’s president of vehicle technology and engineering.







"We tried to include the right processes in the product early on. In other words, do the product design the right way from the start. We led from the manufacturability point of view."

The new I-Pace will be based on a dedicated electric platform, and come powered by a 90-kilowatt-hour battery reportedly capable of 220 miles (354 kilometers) on a single charge, a combined 400 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Recharging the batteries to 80-percent will take only 90 minutes via 50-kW DC charging.

Expect the I-Pace to start at just under $70,000 when it goes on sale later in the year.

Source: Automotive News



