Richard Hammond’s serious car accident in a Rimac Concept One will delay work on the Grand Tour season 2, according to Jeremy Clarkson. He and James May will fill in for Hammond during upcoming shoots. Clarkson didn’t say whether the postponement would change the streaming show's premiere date in October.







“As I write, James May is sitting in the hell hole that is Gatwick Airport waiting for a budget airline to take him to a shoot that Hammond should have been doing,” Clarkson wrote on Drivetribe. Hammond is “lying in a bed in the Swiss Alps, while pretty nurses attend to give his every need, and give him drugs.”

Clarkson says that he’s working feverishly to rewrite the show’s scripts to make up for Hammond not being able to drive for the next few months. The Hamster will be back in the Grand Tour office next week, though. According to Clarkson, the injured host will be fulfilling duties like refilling the photocopier, making coffee, and organizing the storeroom.

Hammond was driving the Rimac Concept One at the Hemberg Bergrennen in Switzerland on Saturday, June 10, while shooting a segment for the Grand Tour. He lost control shortly after the finish line, and the electric hypercar somersaulted down a hill. The vehicle eventually burst into flames.







Hammond suffered a fractured knee in the crash. In a post on Drivetribe, he announced: “I'm pleased to announce that after two sleepless nights and several hours' surgery, my Swiss Army Knee is finished and works. It bends in the middle and whilst a problem at airport security, is at least rustproof.”

The 2018 Rimac Concept_One produces 1,224 horsepower (900 kilowatts) and can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds. It can reach a claimed top speed of 221 mph (355 kph). The latest model packs a 90-kilowatt-hour battery and has a total driving range of 217 miles (350 km). The Croatian automaker is also working with Aston Martin on the hybrid system for the Valkyrie hypercar.

Source: Drivetribe, 2 via The Evening Standard