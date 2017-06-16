BMW debuted its now-iconic Z3 M Coupe in 1998. Packed with a powerful 3.2-liter engine, loads of technology, and a quirky design, it was bound to be an instant classic. Sadly, the German marque built just over 6,000 examples of the M Coupe before it was discontinued in 2002.

In only four years on the market, the M Coupe took home Automobile Magazine’s "Design of the Year" award, Car and Driver’s "Ten Best," and was added by Top Gear’s Richard Hammond to his list of "Icons." Now imagine a world where the M Coupe never died. That’s exactly what one artist was hoping to recreate with this modern interpretation.

Designed by Finnish rendering artist Esa Mustonen, this modern Z3 M Coupe concept combines current BMW cues with the classic shape enthusiasts have come to know and love. The goal for Mustonen was to blend design aspects from BMW and its i performance range, accentuating the lines of the i8 and i3 into a modern shooting brake. The final result is stunning, to say the least.

The front fascia is aggressive, borrowing a number of familiar cues from concept cars like the CSL Hommage and the all-new 8 Series. Sleek LED headlights and the signature kidney grille remain a focal point. Gone is the mesh metal grille in place of a plastic covering, suggesting the concept would come with either a hybrid or electric powertrain.







A larger, second grille is located below the dual kidneys, and a set of daytime running lights are located on either side. Aggressive wheels and chrome window fixtures help further define its emblematic lines, while the signature side profile gives way to a sleek, but still iconic silhouette. A long sloping hood is paired to a bulbous, beautiful cabin, and the rear-end is finished of in a set of sleek LED taillights, an aggressive diffuser, and a dual exhaust setup.

Overall, the package has us longing for a new version of the M Coupe.

Source: Esa Mustonen / Behance



