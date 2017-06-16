The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS surprised everyone when it showed up last weekend at the E3 video game expo in Los Angeles. Apart from some stunning visuals – both in person and digitally – Porsche poignantly left out one major talking point: horsepower.

Reports suggested that the new 911 would be producing "over 640 horsepower," but now we know just how much over it actually is. According to Automobile Magazine, the new 911 GT2 RS is good for 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (749 Newton-meters). The publication was among the first to hitch a ride in the new sports car. Still, Porsche calls this supposed confirmation pure "speculation."







All that added oomph is courtesy of a 3.8-liter biturbo inline-six. The GT2 will reportedly sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds and continue on to a tops peed of 212 mph (341 kmh), all while tipping the scales at just 3,306 pounds (1,500 kilograms). Allegedly.

All that power is aided by an aggressive new aero package that includes upgrades like a vented front fascia, a massive rear wing, and a wide-body kit. Extensive carbon fiber used throughout the body, and a set of lightweight alloy wheels help keep the curb weight down.

Unfortunately Porsche remains mum on the final specs at the moment. Porsche will begin offering reservations for the GT2 RS later in the year. Owners of the 918 Spyder will be the first in line before the company makes it available to the general public. No word in pricing just yet, but someone is trying to offer one up at $160,000 over list… whatever that may be.

Source: Automobile Magazine via Jalopnik



